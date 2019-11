How To Automate Repetitive Typing (Text Expansion) With AutoKey On Linux

addr

Space

Tab

Enter

Install AutoKey

Debian, Ubuntu, and Debian or Ubuntu-based Linux distributions like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and so on:

sudo apt purge autokey*

sudo apt install ~/autokey-*.deb

Fedora:

Install AutoKey-GTK:

sudo dnf install autokey-gtk

Install AutoKey-Qt:

sudo dnf install autokey-qt

Arch Linux or Manjaro: AutoKey can be installed from the Arch User Repository.

If you use some other Linux distributions, either search for Autokey in the repositories, or see the installation instructions on the AutoKey project page (you can also clone the repository and run it directly without installing it).

Automatically start AutoKey at login

Text expansion on Linux using AutoKey

Show Main Window

My Phrases

New > Phrase

test

Testing AutoKey text expansion on Linux

Expand text using an abbreviation

Set

Abbreviations

test

OK

Save

test

Space

Enter

Tab

test

Testing AutoKey text expansion on Linux

All non-word

Space and Enter

Tab

Inserting repetitive text using a hotkey

Set

Hotkey

Press to Set

Ctrl + F1

Save

Testing AutoKey text expansion on Linux

Restricting the text expansion to a particular application / window

use the text expansion only with a particular application or window, or

use the same abbreviation / hotkey in multiple applications / windows, but with a different phrase for each application or window

Set

Window Filter

Detect Window Properties

Set Window Filter

OK

Save

Wrapping text or code around existing text

this text

this text

<code>this text</code>

text = clipboard.get_selection() keyboard.send_key("<delete>") keyboard.send_keys("The text %s was here previously" % text)

Sample Scripts

Selection Test

The text %s was here previously

%s

TEST

TEST

The text TEST was here previously

<code>

</code>

``

``

text = clipboard.get_selection() keyboard.send_key("<delete>") keyboard.send_keys('<code>%s</code>' % text)

TEST

TEST

<code>TEST</code>

<code>

</code>

keyboard.send_keys

. Using this you'll type less and get more done, no matter the application you use, since the text expansion / substitution will work in any application - a web browser, text or code editor, and so on.For example you can type, then pressor, and AutoKey expands this to your complete address. Or you can set a keyboard shortcut in AutoKey, and pressing it automatically enters your address (or any other text you like) in the focused application. There are more advanced use cases as well, like selecting some text and wrapping it in code blocks for example.(e.g. Fedora uses Wayland by default; if you want to use Xorg you must logout, and select "GNOME on Xorg" from the cog icon next to the Sign In button).. For example on Ubuntu, which has AutoKey 0.90.4 (Debian has the same version, but I didn't try it in Debian), I would get freezes quite often when trying to use this application, this being fixed after installing the latest version that's available on the AutoKey GitHub project page Download the latest AutoKey from the GitHub releases tab . You'll find DEB packages for download - get (and install) the autokey-common DEB package and either autokey-qt for the QT version (e.g. if you use Kubuntu / KDE Plasma) or the autokey-gtk for the GTK version (e.g. if you use Ubuntu with a GNOME-based desktop, including Xfce, Cinnamon, MATE, etc.).Remove any AutoKey packages you may have installed before installing the DEBs from the AutoKey GitHub releases page:For example, assuming you've downloaded the autokey-common and autokey-gtk DEB packages in your home folder, install them on Debian / Ubuntu using:It's worth noting that. If you use GNOME Shell, make sure you have a tray (e.g by installing the AppIndicator Support extension -- this is not required on Ubuntu since this extension is installed by default). The tray can be used to show the main application window (AutoKey starts in the tray, having its main window hidden) and run phrases or scripts.I should also add that AutoKey needs to be running for the text expansion abbreviations and hotkeys to work, soLet's create an abbreviation that will be substituted by a phrase using AutoKey. Launch the main AutoKey window (clickfrom the AutoKey tray menu), click onin the sidebar, then clickfrom the toolbar to add a new phrase. Let's call this new phrasein this example.In the right-hand side pane, enter the phrase that you want this to be expanded to. For this test, let's useas the phrase:AutoKey supports using either an abbreviation or a hotkey to insert this repetitive text. Below I'll explain how to use both of these options.Click thebutton next to. In the window that pops up, addas the abbreviation, and click thebutton (leaving the abbreviation options to default, as seen in the screenshot below):Next, click thebutton in the AutoKey toolbar. After this you're ready to try your test expansion.To try this test text expansion, typein a text editor, in a browser text input field or wherever you want, then press eitheror, or any non-word, and the text should be automatically expanded fromtoThis is because in the abbreviation window we've used the default trigger of. You could change this so the text substitution only happens when you press, or, from the abbreviations window:You can also set various other options there, like matching phrase case to typed abbreviation, trigger when typed as part of a word (I don't recommend this), and so on.To insert some text that you need to type frequently using a keyboard shortcut, click thebutton next to, then clickin the newly opened window, and press the key combination you want to use for this phrase:Make sure you use a hotkey that's not already in use or else it may not work / it will interfere with the already set hotkey. To try this out, set it to something like(which shouldn't be set by the system at least).Remember to click thebutton in the AutoKey toolbar after setting the phrase hotkey, or else the changes won't have any effect. Now try it out: focus a text editor, some text field in a web form, etc., and press the hotkey you've set in AutoKey - thephrase should be automatically inserted as soon as you press the keyboard shortcut.If you want to:Then you can apply a window filter to your phrase.To do this, press the(1) button next to, then click on the(2) button in the window that pops up, and click on the window where you want this text expansion to work (3) (Gedit in the example screenshot above).After that, a newwindow will pop up, asking you if you want to use the window class (so it matches that window no matter its title) or window title (so it matches that window only when it has that particular window title) -- choose the one that suits your needs, and click(4).Remember to click thebutton in the AutoKey toolbar after setting this, or else the changes won't have any effect.One of the main reasons I started using AutoKey is to be able to wrap some code around existing text. E.g. I can select, then press a keyboard shortcut, andbecomesAutoKey actually has an example for performing this task (and some other advanced tasks) built in, but I thought I'd mention this anyway, since it may not be clear this is both possible and easy to do with this neat application:You will find this example in the AutoKeyin its sidebar, with thename.When assigned a keyboard shortcut, this script replaces the current selected text with, whereis the original selected text.Example: if you select the word, then press the hotkey assigned to this script,is replaced with(this works in an editable text field so don't try it on this web page as it won't work).This way you can for example wraporaround selected text, e.g.:Using this, selectingand pressing the assigned hotkey changestoAs a side note, make sure you're using AutoKey v0.95.4 or newer if you want to placeandliterals in Phrases, or if you want to send this using thefunction, as it wasn't possible before this version due to a bug.See the AutoKey wiki for frequently ask questions, known limitations, and some sample scripts.