How To Automate Repetitive Typing (Text Expansion) With AutoKey On Linux

Install AutoKey

Debian, Ubuntu, and Debian or Ubuntu-based Linux distributions like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and so on:

sudo apt purge autokey*

sudo apt install ~/autokey-*.deb

Fedora:

Install AutoKey-GTK:

sudo dnf install autokey-gtk

Install AutoKey-Qt:

sudo dnf install autokey-qt

Arch Linux or Manjaro: AutoKey can be installed from the Arch User Repository.

If you use some other Linux distributions, either search for Autokey in the repositories, or see the installation instructions on the AutoKey project page (you can also clone the repository and run it directly without installing it).

Automatically start AutoKey at login

Text expansion on Linux using AutoKey

Show Main Window

My Phrases

New > Phrase

test

Testing AutoKey text expansion on Linux

Expand text using an abbreviation

Set

Abbreviations

test

OK

Save

test

Space

Enter

Tab

test

Testing AutoKey text expansion on Linux

All non-word

Space and Enter

Tab

Inserting repetitive text using a hotkey

Set

Hotkey

Press to Set

Ctrl + F1

Save

Testing AutoKey text expansion on Linux

Restricting the text expansion to a particular application / window

use the text expansion only with a particular application or window, or

use the same abbreviation / hotkey in multiple applications / windows, but with a different phrase for each application or window

Set

Window Filter

Detect Window Properties

Set Window Filter

OK

Save

Wrapping text or code around existing text

this text

this text

<code>this text</code>

text = clipboard.get_selection() keyboard.send_key("<delete>") keyboard.send_keys("The text %s was here previously" % text)

Sample Scripts

Selection Test

The text %s was here previously

%s

TEST

TEST

The text TEST was here previously

<code>

</code>

``

``

text = clipboard.get_selection() keyboard.send_key("<delete>") keyboard.send_keys('<code>%s</code>' % text)

TEST

TEST

<code>TEST</code>

<code>

</code>

keyboard.send_keys