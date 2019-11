How To Bind Mouse Buttons To Keyboard Keys Or Commands (Linux Using X11)

xbindkeys: a program that grab keys and mouse button events in X and starts associated shell command

To bind the mouse buttons to key combinations we'll use the following tools:In case you don't need to bind mouse buttons to keyboard keys, and all you want to bind to the mouse buttons are programs, commands or scripts, you can skip the installation of xdotool.On other Linux distributions you'll have to search in the repositories forandand install them.To get the mouse button code(s), run this command:Next, focus the small window that pops up and watch the terminal output. Now press the mouse button for which you want to grab the code. After pressing the button you should see its code in the terminal where you ran xev, e.g.:In this example, the button code we'll need later isOpen a terminal and run this command (via AskUbuntu ):Once again, a small window will pop up that you need to focus. Next, press the keys on your keyboard that you want to remap to your mouse, each at a time, and watch the xev command output in the terminal.For example if you want to bindto a mouse button, press, thenand finally. In my case, this is the output offor these 3 key presses (the first one is foror left Control key, the second foror left Alt, and the third is forNote down the keycode, keysim or name of the key. You can use any of the 3, e.g. for the first key above you can use either, or. In this article I'll use the key name (e.g.for left control key) since they are easier to read.It's worth noting that xbindkeys can be used grab the keycodes too (), but it reads all active keys so it can be confusing in some cases, e.g. if you haveoron, etc., so I personally prefer to use xev for this task.Neithernorwill show the keycodes / keyboard symbols for multimedia keys. In case you want to remap multimedia keys to mouse buttons, you can get a list of such keyboard symbols by visiting this link You may either create an emptyfile, or generate a sample configuration file using this command:Next, openwith your favorite text editor. Note thatis a hidden file in your home directory so you'll need to press(to show hidden files and folders) to see it in your file manager., paste the following at the end of thefile (it may already contain some key binds, it may contain the sample configuration or it can be empty - it doesn't matter):Where:Example:This remaps the mouse button 8 (which for my mouse is the button that can be used as a back button in a web browser for example) towhich in GNOME Shell is used to switch to workspace down.To also remap the mouse forward button (mouse button 9 in my case) to(switch to workspace up in GNOME Shell), I'd have to add this to thefile:Another example. To bind the keyboard media keys for raising and lowering the volume to mouse buttons 8 and 9:In the same way, add as many key binds as you wish, but make sure you're not using some already existing key combinations., use this in thefile:Here:Example for running a program using a mouse button:This starts Firefox when pressing mouse button 9 (which for my mouse is the button that can be used as a back button in a web browser for example).Now you can start xbindkeys using a terminal and typing:In case xbindkeys was running, you can get it to use the new configuration by issuing:This command failed in a few cases for me when I changed the xbindkeys configuration, I'm not sure why. In such a case you can restart it by killing the xbindkeys process and running it again:On Ubuntu, xbindkeys is automatically started on system startup if it finds a non-empty (it needs to have lines that are not commented out)configuration file. If the tool doesn't automatically start for the Linux distribution you're using, addto your startup programs.