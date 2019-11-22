How To Bind Mouse Buttons To Keyboard Keys Or Commands (Linux Using X11)

xbindkeys: a program that grab keys and mouse button events in X and starts associated shell command

xev: a tool that prints contents of X events

xdotool: command-line X11 automation tool that lets you programmatically (or manually) simulate keyboard input and mouse activity (and more)

Debian, Ubuntu, Linux Mint, Pop!_OS, Elementary OS and other Debian or Ubuntu based Linux distributions:

sudo apt install xbindkeys x11-utils xdotool

Fedora:

sudo dnf install xbindkeys xorg-x11-utils xdotool

openSUSE:

sudo zypper install xbindkeys xev xdotool

Arch Linux or Manjaro:

sudo pacman -S xbindkeys xorg-xev xdotool

xdotool

xev

xbindkeys

xev | grep button

$ xev | grep button state 0x10, button 8, same_screen YES

8

xev | sed -ne '/^KeyPress/,/^$/p'

Ctrl + Alt + Up

Ctrl

Alt

Up

xev

Control_L

Alt_L

Up

KeyPress event, serial 33, synthetic NO, window 0x2200001, root 0x1eb, subw 0x0, time 6741696, (46,-37), root:(728,598), state 0x10, keycode 37 (keysym 0xffe3, Control_L), same_screen YES, XLookupString gives 0 bytes: XmbLookupString gives 0 bytes: XFilterEvent returns: False KeyPress event, serial 36, synthetic NO, window 0x2200001, root 0x1eb, subw 0x0, time 6743289, (46,-37), root:(728,598), state 0x10, keycode 64 (keysym 0xffe9, Alt_L), same_screen YES, XLookupString gives 0 bytes: XmbLookupString gives 0 bytes: XFilterEvent returns: False KeyPress event, serial 36, synthetic NO, window 0x2200001, root 0x1eb, subw 0x0, time 6744780, (46,-37), root:(728,598), state 0x10, keycode 111 (keysym 0xff52, Up), same_screen YES, XLookupString gives 0 bytes: XmbLookupString gives 0 bytes: XFilterEvent returns: False

37

0xffe3

Control_L

Control_L

xbindkeys -k

Caps_Lock

Num_Lock

xed

xbindkeys -k

~/.xbindkeysrc

~/.xbindkeysrc

xbindkeys -d > ~/.xbindkeysrc

~/.xbindkeysrc

.xbindkeysrc

Ctrl + h

~/.xbindkeysrc

"xdotool key 'KEY-COMBINATION'" b:MOUSE-BUTTON-CODE

KEY-COMBINATION are the keystrokes you got under step 3 (separate the keys with a + sign)

are the keystrokes you got under step 3 (separate the keys with a sign) MOUSE-BUTTON-CODE is the mouse button code that you got under step 2

"xdotool key 'Control_L+Alt_L+Down'" b:8

Control_L+Alt_L+Down

Control_L+Alt_L+Up

~/.xbindkeysrc

"xdotool key 'Control_L+Alt_L+Up'" b:9

"xdotool key 'XF86AudioRaiseVolume'" b:9 "xdotool key 'XF86AudioLowerVolume'" b:8

~/.xbindkeysrc

"COMMAND" b:MOUSE-BUTTON-CODE

COMMAND is a command, script or program

is a command, script or program MOUSE-BUTTON-CODE is the mouse button code that you got under step 2

"firefox" b:8

xbindkeys

xbindkeys --poll-rc

killall xbindkeys xbindkeys

~/.xbindkeysrc

xbindkeys