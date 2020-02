WinTile For GNOME Shell: Windows 10 Like Quarter Tiling (Snapping) With Super/Win + Arrow Keys Or Mouse

Super/Win + Arrow

Super/Win + Up

Super/Win + Left or Right arrow

Download WinTile: Windows 10 window tiling for GNOME

wintile@nowsci.com.zip

wintile@nowsci.com

~/.local/share/gnome-shell/extensions/

(with previews and snapping when dragging the windows to the edges).Maximizing single windows and maximizing to the side snap modes also work next to quarter tiling, both using the keyboard (to maximize a window, andto maximize a window to the left or right, taking 50% of the screen) and mouse. Do note that single window maximizing and maximizing to the left/right (edge tiling) are already present in the standard GNOME Shell, so there's no need to install anything if that's all you want.The extension preferences offer the ability to tweak the extension behavior.. Depending on whether you want to have GNOME animations when maximizing windows or not, there's an option you can use to toggle true maximizing of windows. There's also an option to enable or disable showing previews and snapping when dragging windows to the edges.The latest version of "WinTile: Windows 10 window tiling for GNOME", released yesterday, brings the ability to configure when the window tile preview is shown, with the help of 2 new options that allow, andThe extension currently lacks the ability to change the keys used for window tiling / snapping, as well as an option to set the gaps between tiled windows. There's also no option snap windows to the top and bottom halfs of the screens either. Other than that, the extension does what it's supposed to with no issues - I've tested it on Ubuntu 19.10 and Fedora 31 (both are using GNOME Shell 3.34).The install button above will take you to the WinTile extensions.gnome.org page from where you can install it by clicking theswitch to the right-hand side of the extension name to set it. Follow the GNOME Shell browser integration instructions to set up installing GNOME Shell extensions using a web browser if you haven't already, or install the extension using GNOME Software if it supports it.The latest version of the extension (v5), which adds 2 new options I already mentioned, is not yet available on the GNOME Shell extensions website. Until it's reviewed and approved, you can install it manually by grabbing thearchive from the "WinTile: Windows 10 window tiling for GNOME" extension releases page . Install this by extracting the archive and moving thefolder to