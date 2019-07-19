How To Completely Disable Tracker, GNOME's File Indexing And Search Tool

Tracker is a file indexing and search tool for Linux. Gnome makes use of it for some of its functionality, and as a result, Tracker is installed by default on quite a few Linux distributions.
The tool speeds up searching and enables full-text search in the Files app, makes the metadata-based batch rename feature to work in the Files app, and enables file and folder search in the Activities Overview. There are some GNOME apps that depend on it too (and don't work at all without it), like Music or Photos. Without Tracker you'll lose these features, so take this into consideration before completely disabling Tracker.
While it brings a number of useful features to the GNOME desktop, Tracker can also have a performance impact in some cases. These performance issues are supposedly fixed, and Tracker is now even installed by default in Ubuntu 19.04 (it's not installed by default in older versions, like Ubuntu 18.04). But there are still users encountering performance issues with Tracker, or users who consider it too resource intensive.
Those who do not want to use Tracker cannot remove the application in most cases, because other packages depend on it. This is an example from Ubuntu 19.04:
$ sudo apt remove tracker tracker-extract tracker-miner-fs
Reading package lists... Done
Building dependency tree
Reading state information... Done
The following packages were automatically installed and are no longer required:
gir1.2-clutter-gst-3.0 gir1.2-evince-3.0 libgsf-1-114 libgsf-1-common libmusicbrainz5-2
libtagc0
Use 'sudo apt autoremove' to remove them.
The following packages will be REMOVED:
gnome-shell-extension-desktop-icons gnome-sushi insync-nautilus nautilus
nautilus-mediainfo nautilus-share tracker tracker-extract tracker-miner-fs ubuntu-desktop
ubuntu-desktop-minimal
0 upgraded, 0 newly installed, 11 to remove and 0 not upgraded.
After this operation, 5,517 kB disk space will be freed.
Do you want to continue? [Y/n]
So trying to remove Tracker on Ubuntu 19.04 results in Nautilus, the Desktop Icons extensions, and the ubuntu-desktop meta package to be removed. On Fedora on the other hand, which has more Gnome software installed by default, removing Tracker also wants to remove Gnome Boxes, Documents, Photos and Totem, along with 134 other packages.
The official way of disabling Tracker on Gnome desktops is to go to
Settings -> Search, and turn off the switch from the search settings headerbars (top of the window). There are users however, claiming that this does not disable it, so I decided to try it out, and after turning this option off and a system reboot,
tracker status claimed it has more than 100000 files in its index, and it's currently indexing files. But you can give this a try if you wish, and see if it has any impact on your system.
So how to completely disable Tracker, so it no longer indexes any files, and stop having any Tracker process running in the background? You can mask the Tracker systemd services to completely disable it for your current user using this command:
systemctl --user mask tracker-store.service tracker-miner-fs.service tracker-miner-rss.service tracker-extract.service tracker-miner-apps.service tracker-writeback.service
If you reboot your system after masking the Tracker services, you should no longer see any Tracker processes running in the background. Or run
tracker status and it should not work, saying that the unit is masked.
You may get a warning that some of these services do not exist - ignore it. That's because for example on Ubuntu 19.04 there's no
tracker-miner-rss.service by default, but there is one on Solus OS and Fedora, which in turn do not have
tracker-miner-apps.service.
When masking a systemd service, its unit file is symlinked to
/dev/null, making it impossible to load the service, even when some other service tries to load it. This is better than disabling the service, because when disabled, a service may still be started if another service that depends on it is started.
Want to undo this change and enable Tracker back? Use:
systemctl --user unmask tracker-store.service tracker-miner-fs.service tracker-miner-rss.service tracker-extract.service tracker-miner-apps.service tracker-writeback.service
via r/Ubuntu (u/thegesuser), solution which I used a while back but I forgot to post on Linux Uprising.
