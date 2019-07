Material Shell Is A New Tiling Shell For Gnome (Beta)

+

Desktop:

I ran into some bugs, most importantly one that completely freezes Gnome Shell

It's tagline mentions that this extension proposes "", while also following the Material Design guidelines.The extension, which has (from top to bottom) an Activities Overview button, application categories buttons (Internet, Development, Social, etc.), and a tray at the bottom.What's more, Material Shellthat lists each running application for a particular category, abutton that allows opening another application from that category, and a(only 2 are available for now) for the applications in that particular category.Also,, being replaced with the application name in the top panel added by Material Shell. A close button is also there, for easily quitting applications, though you can also useto quit an app.A list of maximum 12 applications is shown when clicking thebutton for a certain category:Essentially, this Gnome Shell extension application groups applications in categories, each with its own tiling settings, allowing you to better organize your open windows.While you can use the mouse for most stuff, you may also want to use some keyboard shortcuts with Material Shell. The extension has the following keyboard shortcuts (configurable in the extension settings):It's worth noting that(I'm using Gnome Shell 3.32.1 on Ubuntu 19.04),(you can track the progress of this bug on GitHub ). This bug seems related to using multiple monitors, though I'm not really sure.Also,. For example if you use Ubuntu, you'll need to move, remove or disable Ubuntu Dock as it will overlap the Material Shell panel. Another case is that of extensions displaying text in the tray, which overflows the Material Shell tray - examples include Argos or CPUFreq Gnome Shell extensions.Material Shell is not on the Gnome extensions website yet, and there have been no releases for now.right now, you'll need to clone the Material Shell Git repository in, in a folder called. This can be done by using:After installation, restart Gnome Shell (on Wayland you'll need to logout/login, while on X you can pressand type, then pressto restart Gnome Shell), and enable the extension using Gnome Tweaks app.It's worth noting that when disabling the Material Shell extension, applications that don't use client side decorations will continue to have their titlebar missing. This can be fixed by restarting Gnome Shell.(with the latest Git code), use:And once again restart Gnome Shell as explained above.