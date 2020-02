Release Roundup: MyPaint 2.0.0, Blender 2.82, cheat 3.6.0, Gammy 0.9.56 and Drawing 0.4.11

MyPaint 2.0.0

$ cheat ip # To display all interfaces with addresses: ip addr # To take down / up the wireless adapter: ip link set dev wlan0 {up|down} # To set a static IP and netmask: ip addr add 192.168.1.100/32 dev eth0 # To remove a IP from an interface: ip addr del 192.168.1.100/32 dev eth0 # To remove all IPs from an interface: ip address flush dev eth0 # To display all routes: ip route # To display all routes for IPv6: ip -6 route # To add default route via gateway IP: ip route add default via 192.168.1.1 # To add route via interface: ip route add 192.168.0.0/24 dev eth0 # To change your mac address : ip link set dev eth0 address aa:bb:cc:dd:ee:ff # To view neighbors (using ARP and NDP): ip neighbor show

Quite a few free and open source applications have been updated over the weekend. I don't have time to post articles about all of them separately, so this article covers (in short summary) the new releases of MyPaint 2.0.0, Blender 2.82, cheat 3.6.0, Gammy 0.9.56 and Drawing 0.4.11. MyPaint is a free, open source drawing and painting program available for Windows, macOS, and Linux. The application features infinite canvas, configurable brushes, graphics tablet support, and a distraction-free fullscreen mode, on top of a simple GTK+ 3 interface. It uses Open Raster as its default file format, but it also supports saving images to PNG or JPEG.Important changes in MyPaint 2.0.0 include:The pigment / paint mode is now default for all brushes and new layers. In case some don't like this, or it's too slow, set the Pigment slider off from the Tools Options Panel (can be enabled from the Edit menu), and change the layer mode to Normal."Paint Mode" is a spectral upsampled 30 channel weighted geometric mean compositing mode that emulates the appearance of paint and pigments, as seen in the MyPaint screenshot above.For the next release, the developers are focused on fixing the use of deprecated interfaces, as well as user interface and performance improvements, along with some new features.Blender is a free and open-source 3D computer graphics software toolset used for creating animated films, visual effects, art, 3D printed models, motion graphics, interactive 3D applications, and computer games. It's available for Linux, *BSD, macOS and Windows.For the 2.80 release, the integrated game engine for making and prototyping games was removed, with the recommendation being to use more powerful open source game engines like Godot.Important changes in Blender 2.82 include:This page explains the changes in more detail . There's a video too showcasing the Blender 2.82 features:Use cheat with your own cheatsheets, and/or using the community cheatsheets, and get instant examples from the command line, like:To use cheat, install the binary downloaded from the GitHub releases page somewhere in your PATH (e.g.), then runto create the initial configuration file. Editto add paths to your cheatsheets. You can grab the community cheatsheets from here A similar tool which only uses online cheatsheets (so you can't save your own custom cheatsheets), which doesn't require installing anything to use it but cURL, is cheat.sh The tool allows configuring the minimum and maximum screen brightness, offset, adaptation speed, threshold, screenshot rate, and color temperature.Changes in Gammy 0.9.56 include:There are no Gammy binaries for download so you'll need to build it from source.For a bit more on Gammy, see: Gammy: Adaptive Screen Brightness Tool For Linux It supports PNG, JPEG and BMP image files, and it includes classic tools like pencil, eraser, highlighter, line, curve, shapes, color picker, and of course, the ability to insert text. You can also use it to crop, rotate, add filters, and more.Drawing 0.4.11 changes:Drawing is available on Flathub for easy installation across many Linux distributions, in a PPA for Ubuntu and Ubuntu-based Linux distributions (Linux Mint, Pop!_OS, Elementary OS, Zorin OS, etc.), and in the official repositories for Fedora, Arch Linux, Debian Unstable, Ubuntu 20.04 and more (though not yet updated to the latest version at the time I'm writing this article). All installation options are listed on the application homepage linked above.