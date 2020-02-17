Release Roundup: MyPaint 2.0.0, Blender 2.82, cheat 3.6.0, Gammy 0.9.56 and Drawing 0.4.11

MyPaint 2.0.0

Linear compositing and spectral blending / mixing (pigment)

Layer views: added controls for switching between different views of the documents, with the views describing which layers are visible together

Brush strokes dependent on view rotation and view zoom

Additional symmetry modes: vertical, vertical+horizontal, rotational, snowflake

Expanded flood fill functionality: offset, feather, gap detection and more

New brush settings: offsets, gridmap, additional smudge settings, posterize, pigment

New brush inputs: barrel rotation, base radius, zoom level, gridmap x/y, direction 360, attack angle

New Import Layers feature

Python 3 support

Added AppImage binaries

Blender 2.82

Blender’s simulations got a major bump with a brand new physically-based liquid/gas simulation system using Mantaflow and improvements in cloth physics

New Mantaflow system allows you to create fire and smoke simulations

New FLIP solver allows creating lifelike liquids

Improved cloth simulations

The popular tiled-based UV mapping system (UIDM) is now fully integrated in Blender’s pipeline

Pixar USD (Universal Scene Description) export

Faster rendering on Windows

Cycles now supports the AI-Accelerated Denoiser from OptiX, for NVIDIA RTX graphics cards (with support for multiple GPUs)

EEVEE: Many improvements such as better group node sockets, normal mapping for non-mesh objects, performance and quality of render passes

Grease Pencil: Many changes in the user interface, dopesheet updates, new tools and modifiers.

The user interface and user experience keeps getting polished in 2.82; with improvements to the tool system and layout tweaks for consistency

cheat 3.6.0

$ cheat ip # To display all interfaces with addresses: ip addr # To take down / up the wireless adapter: ip link set dev wlan0 {up|down} # To set a static IP and netmask: ip addr add 192.168.1.100/32 dev eth0 # To remove a IP from an interface: ip addr del 192.168.1.100/32 dev eth0 # To remove all IPs from an interface: ip address flush dev eth0 # To display all routes: ip route # To display all routes for IPv6: ip -6 route # To add default route via gateway IP: ip route add default via 192.168.1.1 # To add route via interface: ip route add 192.168.0.0/24 dev eth0 # To change your mac address : ip link set dev eth0 address aa:bb:cc:dd:ee:ff # To view neighbors (using ARP and NDP): ip neighbor show

/usr/local/bin

cheat --init

~/.config/cheat/conf.yml

Gammy 0.9.56

Improved brightness and temperature interpolation, resulting in smoother transitions

Improved adaptation behavior (work in progress)

Adaptation speed slider now allows more granular settings

Added adaptation speed setting for adaptive temperature (up to 60 min)

Auto mode now unchecks automatically when pressing the sliders

Redesigned settings window (work in progress)

Window width can now be resized with no limits

Drawing 0.4.11

Support color-picking with the alpha channel

Add an "outline" option to the text tool

Geometrically correct ellipses (circle tool)

Rounded rectangle option (rectangle tool)

Fix the sensitivity of the "delete" action during the selection editing

Allow closing tabs with middle-click

Rewrite preferences window to include help labels

Transparency replacement options