Cod: New Command Line Autocomplete Daemon For Bash and Zsh That Detects --help Usage

--help

--help

ls

ls --fu

Tab

ls --full-time

How Cod works

Demo terminal recording showing how Cod adds autocompletion to the scrcpy command (which doesn't have autocompletion by default)

--help

--help

learn

--always-on-top

--record-format

--window-borderless

scrcpy --help

--help

┌──> /usr/bin/scrcpy --help └─── cod: learn this command? [yn?] > y cod: learned completions: "--always-on-top" "-b" and 35 more

y

scrcpy --a

Tab

--always-on-top

learn

update

list

usage: cod [ ] [ ...] Shell autocomplete generator based on `--help' texts. Flags: --help Show context-sensitive help (also try --help-long and --help-man). --version Show application version. Commands: help [ ...] learn ... list [ ...] remove ... update ... init example-config [ ] daemon [ ]

Download Cod

/usr/local/bin

PATH

sudo install cod /usr/local/bin

~/.bashrc

~/.zshrc

for Bash: open ~/.bashrc with a text editor and at the end of the file add a new line containing:

source <(cod init $$ bash)

for Zsh: open ~/.zshrc with a text editor and at the end of the file add a new line with:

source <(cod init $$ zsh)

~/.bashrc

source ~/.bashrc

~/.zshrc

source ~/.zshrc