Release Roundup: Moonlight PC 1.2.0, Monolith 2.1.0, Flowblade 2.4 And Shotcut 19.12
Quite a few applications received updates recently. I didn't have time to post articles about all of them, so this article covers (in short summary) the new releases of Moonlight PC 1.2.0, Monolith 2.1.0, Flowblade 2.4 and Shotcut 19.12.
Moonlight PC 1.2.0
Moonlight (or Moonlight Game Streaming) is an open source client implementation of Nvidia's GameStream that allows you to stream (and play) your games and applications from a GameStream-compatible Windows computer to another device, be it another Windows computer, a macOS or Linux desktop, Chrome OS, or an Android or iOS device.
The desktop client, called Moonlight PC, was updated to version 1.2.0 with some improvements and bug fixes, most notably:
- improved video stream encoding efficiency
- improved performance when streaming over a VPN
- improved UI scaling when using a High DPI display on Windows
- changed default full-screen mode to Borderless Windowed on macOS
- updated included SDL gamepad mappings
- fixed incorrect colors when streaming to AMD GPUs or Steam Link hardware
- fixed RTSS hooks causing Moonlight to crash
The complete release notes can be found on this page.
You may also want to read the Moonlight article on Linux Uprising: Play Games From Your Nvidia GameStream-Enabled PC On Your Linux Desktop With Moonlight
Monolith 2.1.0
Monolith is a command line tool written in Rust to save web pages as single HTML files for offline use. The tool embeds most things into the HTML file so it can be rendered properly even without a working Internet connection, useful for storing documentation, wiki articles, and other web pages for offline use.
For a more complete description of Monolith, and more, see: Save Web Pages As Single HTML Files For Offline Use With Monolith (Console)
The latest Monolith 2.1.0 only includes 3 changes, but quite important:
- Persistent network connection (speed boost)
- Full support for processing and embedding CSS assets (it now also embeds CSS imports and custom web fonts into the HTML)
- Cleaner status output
Flowblade Movie Editor 2.4
Flowblade is a free and open source video editor for Linux. It features include editing tools like move or trim, image compositing with 10 compositors and mix, zoom, move and rotate animations capabilities, image and audio filtering (with 50+ image filters and 30+ audio filters), built-in title tool, G'MIC effects tool, to name just a few of the things this tool can do.
With the latest Flowblade 2.4 release, the application was ported to Python 3. There are no known regressions after this change, but it's possible the developers missed something, so keep an eye on any potential issues.
Besides this, notable changes in Flowblade 2.4 include:
- added the ability to export Sequence audio as an Ardour project
- added new Standard Auto Follow compositor mode in which Compositors follow their origin clips automatically and users can only add one compositor per clip
- Dropped Dissolve and Picture-in-Picture from compositors selection, use Blend and Affine Blend instead
- Dropped Dodge blender and Cairo blending mode "Saturate" because these were not functioning properly
- New transform filters: Position Scale, Rotate and Shear.
- Position Scale transform filter now has GUI editor
- All filter values can now be edited with keyframes
Click to see the complete release notes.
Shotcut Video Editor 19.12
Shotcut is a free video editor for Linux, macOS and Windows. It includes a wide range of functions, from editing features like trimming, cutting, copying and pasting, to video effects or audio features like peak meter, loudness, waveform, volume control, audio filters, and so on.
The latest Shotcut 19.12 makes the timeline more flexible by allowing users to move clips anywhere as if inserting or overwriting with a new clip. Also, the application now allows drag-n-drop over a gap and overlap the clips to make a transition.
These two new features were needed to make it possible to move multiple clips at once. This is not yet available in Shotcut, but it's expected to have it in the first Shotcut release of 2020.
Other notable changes in Shotcut 19.12:
- added 3 new filters: Gradient, Scan Lines and Noise Gate
- new color gradient control for: Audio Light Visualization, Audio Spectrum Visualization and Audio Waveform Visualization
- added
View -> Scopes -> Video Zoom
- added option to update thumbnails to the timeline video clip menu, and to the playlist menu
- changed the Timeline and Keyframes toolbars to respond to
View -> Small Icons
- added a limit to undo History configurable to new configuration key undoLimit that defaults to 1000.
- fixed audio crackles in first couple of seconds of export.
Click to see the complete release notes.
