Play Games From Your Nvidia GameStream-Enabled PC On Your Linux Desktop With Moonlight

Playing No Man's Sky on Linux (streamed from a Windows desktop) using the Moonlight Qt application

Moonlight allows you to stream your collection of games from your GameStream-compatible PC to any supported device and play them remotely. Moonlight is perfect for gameplay on the go without sacrificing the graphics quality of your gaming computer.

Up to 120 FPS (requires a high refresh rate monitor)

(requires a high refresh rate monitor) Supports streaming at 720p, 1080p, 1440p, or 4K

Hardware accelerated video decoding on Windows, Mac and Linux

5.1 surround sound audio

HEVC support for better image quality at reduced bandwidth

for better image quality at reduced bandwidth Gamepad support with SDL gamepad mappings

Moonlight Qt connected to a GameStream-enabled Windows computer

Moonlight Qt settings

Download Moonlight

flatpak install flathub com.moonlight_stream.Moonlight

doesn't mean you only get to look at the game. Moonlight lets you actually play games that run on a Windows machine from another device running Linux, Windows, macOS, Chrome OS, Android or iOS, either on your network or over the Internet. Mouse, keyboard, and controller input is sent from the Moonlight client app to the GameStream-compatible computer., meaning it's not feature complete and it may contain bugs. It's constantly updated too, with 3 releases being made available in the past 2 weeks, which brought important changes, like native resolution support, VDPAU decoding for Linux, and HEVC software decoding support, among others.Moonlight Qt (the desktop application/client for Linux, Windows and Mac) features include:To do this, click the gear icon in the upper right-hand side of the GeForce Experience window and choose SHIELD from the left, then enable GAMESTREAM:After pairing your GameStream-compatible computer with Moonlight, the application shows a list of applications available on your computer. You can add more applications to the list by using the GeForce Experience application.The download link above includes binaries for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Chrome OS. The source is also available.The easiest way to install Moonlight Qt on Linux is use the Flatpak package available on FlatHub. For this you need to setup Flatpak and add the Flathub repository if you haven't already, then install Moonlight from FlatHub using: