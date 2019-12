qBittorrent 4.2.0 Adds Support For Libtorrent 1.2, New Features

qBittorrent 4.2.0 WebUI and its new Advanced settings

Use PBKDF2 for the GUI lock and WebUI. You will need to set your password again

Add "Remove torrent and its files" option to share ratio limiting

Add "Preview file" double-click action

Allow setting larger checking memory usage in GUI

Add option to align file to piece boundary when creating new torrent

Converted remaining icons to svg

The OpenSSL and zlib version have been added to the About dialog and stackdump

Log performance alerts from libtorrent

Use native folder icon in content tree

Added "Socket backlog size" and "File pool size" (sets the upper limit on the total number of files this session will keep open) to the Advanced options

Add Availability column

Allow styling with QSS stylesheets

Use a randomized port number for the first run

Enable Super Seeding mode once ratio/time limit is reached

Allow to select multiple entries in "banned IP" dialog

Reallow to pause checking torrents and to force recheck torrents that aren't fully started

Fix: Avoid performance penalty when logger is full

Fix speed limit not applying to IPv6 peers

WebUI:

Add WebUI support for triggering context menus on mobile



Add support for tags in the WebUI



Use Javascript strict mode



Update WebUI img to use svg images



Add ability to add and ban a peer from the Web UI



Allow WebUI Content tab to be sorted



Allow WebUI Trackers table to be manipulated



Add autocomplete attribute to WebUI



Remove max character limit of location path



Display files hierarchically in Web UI content tab



Register protocol handler in WebUI for magnet links



Add advanced options in WebUI (these are the settings used by libtorrent)

See the complete changelog

Download qBittorrent

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:qbittorrent-team/qbittorrent-stable sudo apt update sudo apt install qbittorrent

flatpak install flathub org.qbittorrent.qBittorrent

qBittorrent is a free and open source BitTorrent client for Windows, macOS, OS/2, Linux and FreeBSD, written in C++ (Qt) and Python (for its optional search engine). It comes with a Qt GUI, but it can also be used on a headless server , without requiring the X window system -- in both GUI and headless mode you can remote control it through its web user interface.The application comes with pretty much everything you'd need in a BitTorrent client, from sequential downloading and bandwidth scheduling to a torrent creation tool, anonymous mode , integrated search engine, RSS feed reader and downloader with advanced filters, IP filtering, and of course support for DHT, PeX, encrypted connections, LSD, UPnP and NAT-PMP port forwarding support, µTP, magnet links, private torrents and more.. libtorrent 1.2 comes with some significant API updates -- the most important for users being that(which still uses libtorrent 1.1.x). For developers there's a page that explains the changes encountered when upgrading to libtorrent 1.2. You can also see a list of changes in libtorrent 1.2.Besides this, qBittorrent includes a large number of minor new features and improvements:Also, with this release qBittorrent has dropped support for Windows versions older than Windows 7, and for macOS older than 10.10., and there's also the source available for download.On Linux, scroll down to the bottom of the qBittorrent downloads page, choose Linux from the operating system dropdown, then choose your Linux distribution. For most Linux distributions though, you'll find a link to the official package available in your Linux distribution repositories, which is not updated to the latest version in most cases (Arch Linux being an exception - the latest qBittorrent 4.2.0 is already in the Arch repositories).: you also have the option of installing qBittorrent from Flathub (which was already updated with the latest version), which should work on most Linux distributions. If you don't have Flatpak installed and the Flathub repository enabled on your system, see the instructions for how to do this on the Flathub quick setup page . You only need to setup Flatpak and Flathub once.After setting up Flatpak and Flathub, go to the qBittorrent Flahub page and click the install button. If you're on GNOME / you have a software store (like GNOME Software) that supports Flatpak applications, you can search for qBittorrent and install it from there. Or install it from Flathub using this command:, all you have to do is search for the application in Software Manager and install it from there (it should say "(Flathub)" after the app name).