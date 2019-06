Deluge BitTorrent Client 2.0 Released With Sequential Downloads, Now Uses Python3 And Gtk3

Allows connecting remotely to the Deluge daemon

BitTorrent Protocol Encryption

UPnP, DHT, NAT-PMP, LSD and Peer Exchange support

Proxy support

Private Torrents

Global and per-torrent speed limits

Configurable bandwidth scheduler

Password protection

Magnet links

A plugin system

The code was ported to Python 3

The Gtk UI was ported to Gtk3

Implemented sequential downloads

New logo

Multi-user support

A New Console UI which emulates Gtk/Web UIs

Magnet pre-fetching to allow file selection when adding torrent

Fully support libtorrent 1.2 release

Language switching support

Performance updates to handle thousands of torrents with faster loading times

Provide information about a torrent's pieces states

Add Option To Specify Outgoing Connection Interface

Authentication no longer requires a username/password. If one or both of these is missing, an authentication error will be sent to the client which sould then ask the username/password to the user

Updated SSL/TLS Protocol parameters for better security

The AutoAdd feature was removed from core, and is now a plugin, which does a better job and it supports multiple users

Improved Logging

Gtk UI:

Allow changing ownership of torrents



Host entries in the Connection Manager UI are now editable



Implemented sequential downloads UI handling



Make torrent opening compatible with all unicode paths



Add keyboard shortcuts for changing queue position: Up: Ctrl+Alt+Up , Down: Ctrl+Alt+Down , Top: Ctrl+Alt+Shift+Up , Bottom: Ctrl+Alt+Shift+Down

, Down: , Top: , Bottom: WebUI: Server (deluge-web) now daemonizes by default, use -d or --do-not-daemonize to disable

or to disable Blocklist Plugin: Implemented whitelist support to both core and Gtk UI

Download Deluge

Deluge is a free and open source BitTorrent client that runs on Linux, Windows, macOS and *BSD. It's written in Python, and it includes a text console, a web interface, and a graphical desktop interface that uses Gtk.The application uses a client / server (daemon) model, and features:Deluge ships with a few built-in plugins, including a plugin to automatically adding torrent files from a monitored folder, blocklists, execute commands on events, auto extract files on completion, scheduler, and more.There are also quite a few third-party plugins available, which extend its functionality, like auto shutdown, batch renamer, smart move, RSS plugins, and many others Two minor versions (2.0.1 and 2.0.2) were released shortly after the Deluge 2.0 release, to fix a few minor issues.There are no Deluge binaries for Windows or macOS right now, but they are being worked on. You may still install Deluge on macOS or Windows using PIP, as explained on this page On Linux, Deluge 2.0 is currently available in an Ubuntu / Linux Mint PPA, and via PyPi for other Linux distributions. For instructions see this page