Deluge BitTorrent Client 2.0 Released With Sequential Downloads, Now Uses Python3 And Gtk3

Deluge BitTorrent client has reached version 2.0 stable recently, after more than 2 years since the previous stable release. The new stable Deluge version comes with major changes, including code ported to Python 3, Gtk UI ported to Gtk 2, sequential downloads support, a new logo, and much more.
Deluge is a free and open source BitTorrent client that runs on Linux, Windows, macOS and *BSD. It's written in Python, and it includes a text console, a web interface, and a graphical desktop interface that uses Gtk.
The application uses a client / server (daemon) model, and features:
- Allows connecting remotely to the Deluge daemon
- BitTorrent Protocol Encryption
- UPnP, DHT, NAT-PMP, LSD and Peer Exchange support
- Proxy support
- Private Torrents
- Global and per-torrent speed limits
- Configurable bandwidth scheduler
- Password protection
- Magnet links
- A plugin system
Deluge ships with a few built-in plugins, including a plugin to automatically adding torrent files from a monitored folder, blocklists, execute commands on events, auto extract files on completion, scheduler, and more.
There are also quite a few third-party plugins available, which extend its functionality, like auto shutdown, batch renamer, smart move, RSS plugins, and many others.
New in Deluge 2.0:
- The code was ported to Python 3
- The Gtk UI was ported to Gtk3
- Implemented sequential downloads
- New logo
- Multi-user support
- A New Console UI which emulates Gtk/Web UIs
- Magnet pre-fetching to allow file selection when adding torrent
- Fully support libtorrent 1.2 release
- Language switching support
- Performance updates to handle thousands of torrents with faster loading times
- Provide information about a torrent's pieces states
- Add Option To Specify Outgoing Connection Interface
- Authentication no longer requires a username/password. If one or both of these is missing, an authentication error will be sent to the client which sould then ask the username/password to the user
- Updated SSL/TLS Protocol parameters for better security
- The AutoAdd feature was removed from core, and is now a plugin, which does a better job and it supports multiple users
- Improved Logging
- Gtk UI:
- Allow changing ownership of torrents
- Host entries in the Connection Manager UI are now editable
- Implemented sequential downloads UI handling
- Make torrent opening compatible with all unicode paths
- Add keyboard shortcuts for changing queue position: Up:
Ctrl+Alt+Up, Down:
Ctrl+Alt+Down, Top:
Ctrl+Alt+Shift+Up, Bottom:
Ctrl+Alt+Shift+Down
- WebUI: Server (deluge-web) now daemonizes by default, use
-dor
--do-not-daemonizeto disable
- Blocklist Plugin: Implemented whitelist support to both core and Gtk UI
Two minor versions (2.0.1 and 2.0.2) were released shortly after the Deluge 2.0 release, to fix a few minor issues.
It should be noted that Deluge 2.0 is not compatible with Deluge 1.x (both clients and daemons). Also, 3rd party plugins may need to be updated to work with the latest Deluge 2.0 series.
Download Deluge
There are no Deluge binaries for Windows or macOS right now, but they are being worked on. You may still install Deluge on macOS or Windows using PIP, as explained on this page.
On Linux, Deluge 2.0 is currently available in an Ubuntu / Linux Mint PPA, and via PyPi for other Linux distributions. For instructions see this page.
