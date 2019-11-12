ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors Now Available To Install On Linux From Flathub
ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors, a free and open source office suite that offers text, spreadsheet and presentation editors for the Linux, Windows and macOS desktops, is now available on Flathub for easy installation (and update) on Linux distributions that support Flatpak.
Flathub is an app store and build service for Linux that distributes applications as Flatpak packages, which allows them to run on almost any Linux distribution.
ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors allows creating, viewing and editing text documents, spreadsheets and presentations with support for most popular formats like .docx, .odt, .xlsx., .ods, .pptx, .csv and .odp. Its website claims it has the "highest compatibility with Microsoft Office formats".
ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors uses ribbons with a tab-based interface that can open multiple documents in the same window, not only of the same type, but of multiple types, e.g. a text document, a spreadsheet and a presentation in different tabs.
Among its most prominent features is real-time collaboration that integrates with the ONLYOFFICE owned cloud, or using Nextcloud or ownCloud.
You can use ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors without using any cloud services though, as the software can be used without an Internet connection.
You might be interested in: How To Remove Unused Flatpak Runtimes To Free Up Disk Space
Install ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors On Linux From Flathub
To install ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors from Flathub, you'll need to install Flatpak and add the Flathub repository. You can find instructions for how to do this on the Flathub quick setup page.
You only need to setup Flatpak and Flathub once. After that you'll be able to take advantage of the large, ever increasing application database it offers for installation with minor effort.
After setting up Flatpak and Flathub, head to the ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors Flathub page and click the install button. If you're a Gnome user, you can also search for it on Gnome Software / Ubuntu Software and install it from there. This also works on Linux Mint 19.* with its Software Manager, where Flatpak and Flathub are enabled by default.
You may also install ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors from Flathub on Linux by using this command:
flatpak install flathub org.onlyoffice.desktopeditors
Empty