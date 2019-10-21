How To Get Dark GNOME Shell Menus And Dialogs On Ubuntu 19.10 With Yaru Theme

Appearance -> Shell

I saw quite a few confused users so let me explain before continuing. The applications (GTK+) theme from the Tweaks app only changes the... applications theme, while the Shell theme is unaffected by this. So even though you switch the applications theme to say Yaru-dark, the Shell theme continues to use light menus and dialogs. What you need to change to have different GNOME Shell menus and dialogs is the GNOME Shell theme (step 2 from the instructions below will let you know how to do this).. What's more, this also allows choosing Yaru (and its variants) from the GNOME Tweaks application even when using the Vanilla GNOME Shell extension, which was not possible previously.It's not yet clear when or if this will land in Ubuntu 19.10, but those who want this right now can follow the instructions below to install the latest Yaru from this Git branch, and change the Shell theme. It's worth noting that using this, the GDM3 login / lock screen menus and dialogs will remain white, even after setting Yaru-dark as your Shell theme.Note that following these instructions will replace the Yaru theme you may already have installed on your system in. On Ubuntu though, you can easily revert this if you want (you'll find instructions near the end of the article), by reinstalling the Yaru theme package. What's more, if you have Yaru installed under, remove it before proceeding.1. Install Yaru from the GitThe commands below will install the required build dependencies, clone the Yaru GitHub repository, build and install the theme:2. Install GNOME Tweaks and the GNOME Shell User themes extension (if not already installed)This command installs the GNOME Tweaks app and the official GNOME Shell extensions package (which contains the User themes extension that we need):After this, restart GNOME Shell if you're using Xorg by pressing, then typeand press. Or logout and login to restart the session if you're using Wayland.3. Enable the User themes extension and switch to the Yaru-dark Shell themeNow you'll need to open the Tweaks app (close and re-launch it if it was already running), go toin its sidebar and enable theextension. Close the Tweaks app, launch it again, click onin its sidebar and you'll be able to change thetheme from there.Since you've installed the latest Yaru from the Git branch that has both light and dark Shell theme variants, you'll be able to switch to either Yaru-dark or Yaru-light (in case you want to use light menus again). Theoption from there continues to be Yaru-light (with a dark panel but light Shell menus and dialogs).To undo the changes and go back to the default Yaru theme pack, exactly as it is in the repositories, remove the Yaru, Yaru-dark and Yaru-light folders from, then reinstall the Yaru GTK+ and GNOME Shell themes: