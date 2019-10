GIMP 2.10.14 Released With New Show All View Mode, Loaded Images Now Default to 72 PPI

Show All

New Selected areas continue outside the image toggle option to the Feather Selection dialog

New Allow editing on non-visible layers setting in Preferences to allow painting, transforming, and selecting on layers with toggled off visibility

Foreground Select tool: new Grayscale Preview Mode. Also, a color selector for Color preview (original preview mode) is now available, to select any color and opacity for the preview

Add a new Image transform type to the transform tools. This mode transforms the entire image, rather than a single item. In tools with a preview, the preview shows the transformed image projection

Simple 8-bit port of filters to GEGL: nl-filter, film, fractal-explorer, flame, blinds, jigsaw, gradient-flare, checkerboard, tile-small, curve-bend, sample-colorize, map-object, lighting, grid, despeckle, sphere-designer, contrast-retinex, hot, sparkle, cml-explorer, destripe, twain, animation-optimize, depth-merge, warp, imagemap, and gimpressionist

Port of filters to GEGL with float support: van-gogh-lic

New Normal Map filter to generate normal maps from height maps in the Generic section

Add a gimp-rotate-image-arbitrary action, and a corresponding Image -> Transform -> Arbitrary Rotation... menu entry, which activates the rotate tool in image mode (similarly to the corresponding action for layers)

Add color profile support for HEIF (only when libheif 1.4.0 is available)

(only when 1.4.0 is available) PDF exporting: text layers in layer groups are now exported as proper text

XCF loading a bit more resilient to corruption: it doesn't stop any more at the first layer or channel error; instead it tries to load more layers/channels to salvage as much data as possible from a corrupted XCF file

New Swap compression option in the GIMP preferences: explicit control over the tile-swap compression algorithm in GEGL. Best performance is used by default, with Balanced and None (disables compression) also being available

: explicit control over the tile-swap compression algorithm in GEGL. is used by default, with and (disables compression) also being available Many mnemonics added in various dialogs

Windows: Install 64-bit Python on 64-bit Windows; Windows installer now supports per-user install

Download GIMP

It's worth noting that unlike previous major versions of GIMP, the 2.10 branch allows some new features and enhancements to be added to the stable releases.. You can mark the canvas boundary with a newoption that renders a dotted line around it. There's also a newoption in the newview mode, to preserve the padding color instead of displaying the checkerboard.Also,Another notable change in this GIMP release is that. This is because other programs default to this when no pixel density is set, and this is also Exif recommends when no resolution is set. The default pixel density for newly created images will continue to be based on the default image template, defaulting to 300 PPI when no specific template is selected.More changes in GIMP 2.10.14:The GIMP download page has not yet been updated to with the latest GIMP 2.10.14 version, though the source code is already available here GIMP is available for most Linux distributions in the official repositories. If you're not using a rolling release Linux distribution though, it may take some time until GIMP is updated by your Linux distribution. The easiest way to install the latest GIMP on Linux is by using Flatub or the Snap Store.To be able to install the GIMP package from Flathub, see the Flatpak quick setup page and follow the instructions from there, then visit the GIMP Flathub page and click the install button. If you're a Gnome user, you can also search for it on Gnome Software / Ubuntu Software and install it from there.GIMP can also be installed from the Snap Store , but it has yet to be updated to the latest version at the time I'm posting this article, though the update will probably be available soon.At the time I'm writing this article, GIMP 2.10.14 is already available on Flathub, but not on the Snap Store (which has the previous 2.10.12 version)