GIMP 2.10.14 Released With New Show All View Mode, Loaded Images Now Default to 72 PPI
A new version of the GIMP (GNU Image Manipulation Program) 2.10 stable series was released recently - 2.10.14. This release includes a new "Show All" view mode that shows pixels outside the canvas boundary, new "Image" transform type, and more. Also, images opened with GIMP will now default to 72 PPI when no explicit resolution is stored in the imported file.
It's worth noting that unlike previous major versions of GIMP, the 2.10 branch allows some new features and enhancements to be added to the stable releases.
GIMP 2.10.14 comes with a new
Also, several features were updated to work with this new
Another notable change in this GIMP release is that images that don't have the resolution information stored in the file will now be loaded with a 72 PPI. This is because other programs default to this when no pixel density is set, and this is also Exif recommends when no resolution is set. The default pixel density for newly created images will continue to be based on the default image template, defaulting to 300 PPI when no specific template is selected.
More changes in GIMP 2.10.14:
The GIMP download page has not yet been updated to with the latest GIMP 2.10.14 version, though the source code is already available here.
GIMP is available for most Linux distributions in the official repositories. If you're not using a rolling release Linux distribution though, it may take some time until GIMP is updated by your Linux distribution. The easiest way to install the latest GIMP on Linux is by using Flatub or the Snap Store.
To be able to install the GIMP package from Flathub, see the Flatpak quick setup page and follow the instructions from there, then visit the GIMP Flathub page and click the install button. If you're a Gnome user, you can also search for it on Gnome Software / Ubuntu Software and install it from there.
GIMP can also be installed from the Snap Store, but it has yet to be updated to the latest version at the time I'm posting this article, though the update will probably be available soon.
At the time I'm writing this article, GIMP 2.10.14 is already available on Flathub, but not on the Snap Store (which has the previous 2.10.12 version)
- New
Selected areas continue outside the imagetoggle option to the
Feather Selectiondialog
- New
Allow editing on non-visible layerssetting in Preferences to allow painting, transforming, and selecting on layers with toggled off visibility
- Foreground Select tool: new
GrayscalePreview Mode. Also, a color selector for
Colorpreview (original preview mode) is now available, to select any color and opacity for the preview
- Add a new
Imagetransform type to the transform tools. This mode transforms the entire image, rather than a single item. In tools with a preview, the preview shows the transformed image projection
- Simple 8-bit port of filters to GEGL: nl-filter, film, fractal-explorer, flame, blinds, jigsaw, gradient-flare, checkerboard, tile-small, curve-bend, sample-colorize, map-object, lighting, grid, despeckle, sphere-designer, contrast-retinex, hot, sparkle, cml-explorer, destripe, twain, animation-optimize, depth-merge, warp, imagemap, and gimpressionist
- Port of filters to GEGL with float support: van-gogh-lic
- New
Normal Mapfilter to generate normal maps from height maps in the Generic section
- Add a gimp-rotate-image-arbitrary action, and a corresponding
Image -> Transform -> Arbitrary Rotation...menu entry, which activates the rotate tool in image mode (similarly to the corresponding action for layers)
- Add color profile support for HEIF (only when
libheif1.4.0 is available)
- PDF exporting: text layers in layer groups are now exported as proper text
- XCF loading a bit more resilient to corruption: it doesn't stop any more at the first layer or channel error; instead it tries to load more layers/channels to salvage as much data as possible from a corrupted XCF file
- New
Swap compressionoption in the GIMP preferences: explicit control over the tile-swap compression algorithm in GEGL.
Best performanceis used by default, with
Balancedand
None(disables compression) also being available
- Many mnemonics added in various dialogs
- Windows: Install 64-bit Python on 64-bit Windows; Windows installer now supports per-user install
- Click for the complete changelog
Download GIMP
