Fix 'Username Is Not In The Sudoers File. This Incident Will Be Reported' On Debian

$ sudo apt update [sudo] password for logix: logix is not in the sudoers file. This incident will be reported.

$ groups logix cdrom floppy audio dip video pugdev netdev scanner lpadmin

sudo su -

su -

sudo su - usermod -aG sudo YOUR_USERNAME exit

sudo su switches to the root user, while - runs a login shell so things like /etc/profile , .bashrc , and so on are executed (this way commands like usermod will be in your $PATH , so you don't have to type the full path to the executable). You may also use su - instead of sudo su - , but this requires providing the root password, which is not always set (in which case you can use sudo su - , or set a root password using sudo su - , then passwd ).

with the username that you want to add to the sudo group. I have used usermode to add a group to an existing user because it should work on any Linux distribution. adduser or useradd can also be used for this ( adduser USERNAME -G sudo ) but they may not work across all Linux distributions. Even though this article is for Debian, I wanted to make it possible to use this on other Linux distributions as well (I noticed that adduser doesn't work on Solus OS for example).

$ sudo apt update bash: sudo: command not found

sudo su - #or 'su -' apt install sudo exit

sudo allows system admins to execute commands as root (administrator) or another user.Example from a fresh Debian 10 (10.1) installation on which sudo doesn't work:sudo doesn't work by default on a Fresh Debian installation because your username is not automatically added to the sudo group (it does work on Ubuntu by default). But you may also see this if you created a new user but you forgot to add it to the sudo group, or if another user from your system removed the username from the sudo group.You can check if the currently logged in user belongs to the sudo group by using thecommand. If thecommand does not returnon Debian-based Linux distributions, then that username can't run commands with sudo. Example with output of a Debian user that's not in the sudo group:The solution to this is to add that user to the sudo group. But how do you get root in that case, since you can't modify or add users as a regular user? Use(or), then add the user to the sudo group.SoWhere:This fixes the "Username is not in the sudoers file. This incident will be reported" issue on your Debian machine, but you may run into another problem in some cases - sudo might not be installed at all by default. This is the case for example on a minimal Debian installation. In that case you'll see an error like this when trying to run a command with sudo:In that case, install sudo on Debian like this:A few more Debian-related articles you might like: