How To Downgrade Packages To A Specific Version With Apt In Debian, Ubuntu Or Linux Mint

=version

version

sudo apt install <package>=<version>

apt policy firefox

apt-cache

$ apt policy firefox firefox: Installed: 65.0+build2-0ubuntu0.18.10.1 Candidate: 65.0+build2-0ubuntu0.18.10.1 Version table: *** 65.0+build2-0ubuntu0.18.10.1 500 500 http://security.ubuntu.com/ubuntu cosmic-security/main amd64 Packages 500 http://archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu cosmic-updates/main amd64 Packages 100 /var/lib/dpkg/status 63.0+build1-0ubuntu1 500 500 http://archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu cosmic/main amd64 Packages

sudo apt install firefox=63.0+build1-0ubuntu1

$ sudo apt install firefox=63.0+build1-0ubuntu1 Reading package lists... Done Building dependency tree Reading state information... Done The following packages will be DOWNGRADED: firefox 0 upgraded, 0 newly installed, 1 downgraded, 0 to remove and 51 not upgraded. Need to get 46.1 MB of archives. After this operation, 4,243 kB disk space will be freed. Do you want to continue? [Y/n]

$ apt policy chromium-browser chromium-browser: Installed: 72.0.3626.81-0ubuntu1~ppa2~18.10.1 Candidate: 72.0.3626.81-0ubuntu1~ppa2~18.10.1 Version table: *** 72.0.3626.81-0ubuntu1~ppa2~18.10.1 500 500 http://ppa.launchpad.net/saiarcot895/chromium-beta/ubuntu cosmic/main amd64 Packages 100 /var/lib/dpkg/status 71.0.3578.98-0ubuntu0.18.10.1 500 500 http://security.ubuntu.com/ubuntu cosmic-security/universe amd64 Packages 500 http://archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu cosmic-updates/universe amd64 Packages 69.0.3497.100-0ubuntu1 500 500 http://archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu cosmic/universe amd64 Packages

apt policy

$ sudo apt install chromium-browser=71.0.3578.98-0ubuntu0.18.10.1 Reading package lists... Done Building dependency tree Reading state information... Done Some packages could not be installed. This may mean that you have requested an impossible situation or if you are using the unstable distribution that some required packages have not yet been created or been moved out of Incoming. The following information may help to resolve the situation: The following packages have unmet dependencies: chromium-browser : Depends: chromium-codecs-ffmpeg-extra (= 71.0.3578.98-0ubuntu0.18.10.1) but 72.0.3626.81-0ubuntu1~ppa2~18.10.1 is to be installed or chromium-codecs-ffmpeg (= 71.0.3578.98-0ubuntu0.18.10.1) but it is not going to be installed Recommends: chromium-browser-l10n but it is not going to be installed E: Unable to correct problems, you have held broken packages.

chromium-codecs-ffmpeg-extra

chromium-codecs-ffmpeg

chromium-codecs-ffmpeg-extra

$ sudo apt install chromium-browser=71.0.3578.98-0ubuntu0.18.10.1 chromium-codecs-ffmpeg-extra=71.0.3578.98-0ubuntu0.18.10.1 Reading package lists... Done Building dependency tree Reading state information... Done Suggested packages: webaccounts-chromium-extension unity-chromium-extension adobe-flashplugin Recommended packages: chromium-browser-l10n The following packages will be REMOVED: chromium-browser-l10n chromium-chromedriver The following packages will be DOWNGRADED: chromium-browser chromium-codecs-ffmpeg-extra 0 upgraded, 0 newly installed, 2 downgraded, 2 to remove and 51 not upgraded. Need to get 58.8 MB of archives. After this operation, 61.5 MB disk space will be freed. Do you want to continue? [Y/n]

sudo apt install chromium-browser=71.0.3578.98-0ubuntu0.18.10.1 chromium-codecs-ffmpeg-extra=71.0.3578.98-0ubuntu0.18.10.1 chromium-browser-l10n=71.0.3578.98-0ubuntu0.18.10.1 chromium-chromedriver=71.0.3578.98-0ubuntu0.18.10.1

$ sudo apt install chromium-browser=71.0.3578.98-0ubuntu0.18.10.1 chromium-codecs-ffmpeg-extra=71.0.3578.98-0ubuntu0.18.10.1 chromium-browser-l10n=71.0.3578.98-0ubuntu0.18.10.1 chromium-chromedriver=71.0.3578.98-0ubuntu0.18.10.1 Reading package lists... Done Building dependency tree Reading state information... Done Suggested packages: webaccounts-chromium-extension unity-chromium-extension adobe-flashplugin The following packages will be DOWNGRADED: chromium-browser chromium-browser-l10n chromium-chromedriver chromium-codecs-ffmpeg-extra 0 upgraded, 0 newly installed, 4 downgraded, 0 to remove and 51 not upgraded. Need to get 64.9 MB of archives. After this operation, 35.8 MB disk space will be freed. Do you want to continue? [Y/n]

Sometimes you may encounter issues with a recently upgraded package, and you want to downgrade it. To be able to downgrade a package in Debian, Ubuntu or Linux Mint (and other Debian/Ubuntu-based Linux distributions), the package version to which you want to downgrade must be available in a repository.From the same series:, withbeing the version to which you want to downgrade the package:Let's look at a simple example. I currently have Firefox 65 installed in Ubuntu 18.10, and I want to downgrade it using apt. The first thing to do is to look at the available versions, by runningpolicy works as well):This apt command shows that the Firefox version installed on my system is 65.0+build2-0ubuntu0.18.10.1, and it's available in the cosmic-security and cosmic-updates repositories. There is an older version, 63.0+build1-0ubuntu1, available in the main repository, so Firefox can be downgraded to this version.To downgrade Firefox from the installed 65.0+build2-0ubuntu0.18.10.1 version, to the 63.0+build1-0ubuntu1 version from the main repository, the command would be:This command downgrades Firefox without having to downgrade any other packages, because Firefox doesn't depend on any strict package versions:There are cases in which you must resolve some dependencies to be able to downgrade the package though, and we'll look at an example like that below.Thecommand above shows that I currently have Chromium browser beta (version 72) installed from the Saiarcot Chromium Beta PPA, with two older versions being available in the Ubuntu security/updates and main repositories.Let's try to downgrade chromium browser from version 72.0.3626.81-0ubuntu1~ppa2~18.10.1 to version 71.0.3578.98-0ubuntu0.18.10.1 (from the security/updates repositories) using apt and see what happens:Downgrading Chromium browser doesn't work because it depends onor, with the exact same version as the chromium-browser package itself. In this case, let's also downgrade thepackage to the same version:The apt downgrade command output shows that chromium-browser can now be downgraded, but the command wants to remove 2 packages. Those are recommended packages that were automatically installed when chromium-browser was installed (and they too need to be the exact same version as the chromium-browser package), and while they are not required by chromium-browser, you may still need them. So it's a good idea to downgrade those as well, so they are not removed.In this case, the apt downgrade command becomes:Let's look at what happens when we use it:As you can see, the downgrade can be performed, and no packages are about to be removed. Since it all looks good now, we can proceed with the downgrade.