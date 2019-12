How To Install The Latest Firefox (Non-ESR) On Debian 10 Buster (Stable) Or Bullseye (Testing)

Option #1: Install the latest Firefox on Debian Stable or Testing by using the Debian Unstable repository

/etc/apt/sources.list

sudo nano /etc/apt/sources.list

deb http://deb.debian.org/debian/ unstable main contrib non-free

Ctrl + O

Enter

Ctrl + X

/etc/apt/preferences.d/99pin-unstable

sudo nano /etc/apt/preferences.d/99pin-unstable

Package: * Pin: release a=stable Pin-Priority: 900 Package: * Pin release a=unstable Pin-Priority: 10

Ctrl + O

Enter

Ctrl + X

sudo apt update sudo apt install -t unstable firefox

apt install firefox

apt install -t unstable firefox

sudo apt purge firefox-esr

How to undo this and downgrade the packages installed from the Debian Unstable repository

/etc/apt/preferences.d/99pin-unstable

sudo nano /etc/apt/preferences.d/99pin-unstable

stable

1001

unstable

-1

Package: * Pin: release a=stable Pin-Priority: 1001 Package: * Pin release a=unstable Pin-Priority: -1

Ctrl + O

Enter

Ctrl + X

apt update

apt full-upgrade

sudo apt update sudo apt full-upgrade

/etc/apt/preferences.d/99pin-unstable

/etc/apt/sources.list

Option #2: Manually install the latest normal Firefox on Debian Stable or Testing

Download Now

~/Apps/firefox

.

.hidden

.

sudo apt install menulibre

sudo apt install kmenuedit

Menu Editor

Internet

+

Add Launcher

New Launcher

Browse Files...

browser/chrome/icons/default

~/Apps/firefox/browser/chrome/icons/default

firefox

~/Apps/firefox

~/Apps/firefox/firefox

X-XFCE

X-Xfce-Toplevel

-

Save

Firefox ESR, or Extended Support Release, is an official version of Firefox that's focused on security and stability instead of the latest features. During the extended cycle, no new features are added to Firefox ESR, with only high-risk / high-impact security vulnerabilities or major stability issues being fixed.As such, Firefox ESR is primarily intended at organizations like universities, governments or businesses, as well as individuals who prefer stability to features, and a non-changing user interface between releases.. Your Firefox-ESR profile will remain on your system, and it will be loaded if you run Firefox ESR, but it won't be used by the regular Firefox version.The Debian "unstable" (codenamed Sid) repository is like a rolling development version of Debian that will always be used as the unstable branch. It's where the packages go after their maintainer uploads them, and they are cleared for release by the FTP master. The name "unstable" doesn't necessarily mean that the packages are unstable, but that they are less tested, which is to be expected since they are new packages.Debian 10 Buster (Stable) and Testing (Bullseye) only have Firefox ESR in their repositories, while Debian Unstable has both the latest normal Firefox version (non-ESR), and Firefox ESR.The advantage of using Firefox installed this way over the other solution mentioned below is that you get to install Firefox maintained by Debian, which includes Debian-specific patches.Using the instructions below we'll add the Debian Unstable repository in Debian Stable or Testing, then set a low pin priority for the Unstable repository so you can't automatically install packages from it unless you manually specify this. This way the normal Firefox version will only be installed or updated when you run the installation command mentioned below.Other packages (except Firefox dependencies) from this Unstable repository are not automatically installed either, so you'll continue to use Debian Stable or Testing (depending on what you're using). This article also has instructions for completely undoing this.Start by openingas root with a text editor, like Nano:At the end of this file (don't modify anything) add the following line:After adding this, save the file and exit the text editor (if you're using Nano pressfollowedto save the file, and exit Nano using).Create and open a fileas root with a text editor, for example using Nano command line text editor:Paste the following in this file:After adding this, save the file and exit the text editor (if you're using Nano press, then pressto save the file, and exit using).You can now install the latest normal Firefox on Debian 10 Buster (Stable) or Bullseye (Testing):The usualwon't work due to the used pinning rules. Install it exactly as it's mentioned in this article -- usingFor more information on apt pinning, check out this page from the Debian wiki.In case you notice some incompatibility with having both the normal Firefox version and Firefox ESR installed on your system (I didn't notice any issues, but I thought I'd mention this just in case), you can remove Firefox ESR from your Debian installation:Even though using the instructions from this article we've only installed Firefox from the Debian Unstable repository, Firefox itself also pulled in a few of its dependencies from Debian Unstable (required for it to work).If you later change your mind and you want to undo the changes, you can downgrade the packages from the Debian Unstable repository to the version from Debian Stable / Testing.To do this, open thefile we've created under step 2, with a text editor like Nano:In this file change thepin priority to, and thepin priority to, like this:Once you're done save the file and exit the text editor (if you're using Nano press, then pressto save the file, and exit using).Next, runand, and apt will downgrade all the packages from the Debian Unstable repository (and remove those that are only available in the Unstable repository):After this you may remove thefile and the Debian Unstable apt repository fromSource for this (but I modified the repository and added undo instructions): u/kotajacob on Reddit Another option of having the latest regular (non-ESR) Firefox on Debian 10 Buster (Stable) or Bullseye (Testing) is to install it manually, by using the binaries provided by Mozilla. This has the advantage that it can automatically update itself, receiving the update as soon as Mozilla releases them.Head over to the Firefox download page and click thebutton to get the latest version of Firefox.Extract the downloaded Linux Firefox build to a folder on your system where your user has write permissions, so Firefox can auto-update itself. For example, you could extract Firefox into an Apps folder in your home directory (so Firefox would be installed in).If you don't want to "pollute" your home directory with extra folders you can either make the Apps or Firefox folder hidden by placing a(dot) in front of the folder name. Or add the folder name you want to hide to a file calledin your home folder, which will get that folder to behave as if it was hidden, without havingat the beginning of its name (this works with Nemo and Nautilus, I'm not sure about other file managers).Next you'll want to add Firefox to your menu. On GTK-based desktop environments you can add applications to your menu by using MenuLibre. Install it on Debian using:On Qt / KDE based desktop environments you can add (and edit) applications to your menu with the help of KDE Menu Editor, which can be installed on Debian using:The instructions for adding a new application to the menu are very similar for both MenuLibre and KDE Menu Editor. Below I'll only explain the steps for MenuLibre.Run MenuLibre (it may be shown asin the applications menu), click on thecategory in the sidebar, then click thebutton in the toolbar and chooseAn application launcher with empty (default) values will be created. Next, click onnear the top of this new empty launcher to edit its text, and change it to Firefox:Next, click the icon (it's on the left-hand side of the "New Launcher" text), chooseand browse for the Firefox icon by going to where you extracted Firefox, then in, and choose the largest icon from there.For example, if you extracted Firefox in a folder called Apps in your home directory, the path to the icons would be:).Now you'll need to add the path to the Firefox executable to our new launcher. Click the folder icon next to the Command field in MenuLibre, and browse for theexecutable. It should be in the folder where you extracted Firefox (e.g. if you haveas the folder where you extracted Firefox, the path to the Firefox executable would be):Next, if you see two extra categories calledand, remove them by clicking on them, and then on the(minus / hyphen) button:If you have these two categories, you may get duplicate Firefox entries in your applications menu.You should now find the regular Firefox version in your applications menu. Here's the latest Firefox (I have both the regular and ESR installed) in the applications menu on Debian 10.2 Buster (Stable):it may be slow to start, it doesn't respect the system theme in some cases (including the mouse cursor theme), on Debian it doesn't integrate in the applications menu and the executable is not automatically added to your $PATH (even after a system restart -- as observed in my test on Debian 10 Buster).