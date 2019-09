Fast Linux Application Launcher Ulauncher 5.3.0 Stable Released

Change version schema. Now there's stable version and beta version

.db files are now stored in ~/.local/share/ulauncher

Fixed a bug where a result item that belongs to an extension is not automatically selected if user previously selected the same item using the same query

Fixed issue with skipping result items on navigating by arrow keys

Fixed a bug where an argument to shell commands get %s instead of the real argument

Potentially fixed issue with wrong window position in some desktop environments

Ctrl + Space

Up / Down

Enter

Enter

Alt + 1

Alt + 2

search and start VirtualBox machines

translate with Google Translate directly in Ulauncher

convert between various units

control the system (suspend, hibernate, reboot, etc.)

manage Docker containers

easily launch a different Chrome profile

clipboard manager that integrates with GPaste, CopyQ and Clipster

extension to integrate pass (Password Store) with Ulauncher

file search

search on DevDocs

currency converter

control the Spotify desktop app from Ulauncher

process killer

search and insert Emoji

Download Ulauncher

Extensions

Add extension

Add

Besides the migration to Python 3, Ulauncher 5.3.0 only contains bug fixes and some minor changes:Under the hood, Ulauncher uses Python with GTK for the launcher user interface, and HTML/JS rendered in a Webkit frame for the preferences window.Open it using a keyboard shortcut (by default), then type a few letters of your search query, use thearrows to navigate through the results, and press thekey to launch the selected item. The Ulauncher window will close as soon as you press. You may also launch an item usingfor the first item in the Ulauncher list,for the second, and so on. Don't worry if you have a typo - thanks to Ulauncher's fuzzy search, the application will figure out what you meant in most cases. Also, the launcher remembers your previous choices, automatically selecting them in the future.It's worth noting that the application only looks in an application's .desktop file name field when looking up applications; the ability to also use the keywords and comment in search is on the todo list though.There are around 70 extensions that you can use with the v2 API (Ulancher v5), that can serve various purposes like:As an example, these are screenshots of the Spotify Ulauncher extension settings, and using Ulauncher to control Spotify:There are official Ulauncher binaries for Fedora and Debian/Ubuntu and Ubuntu-based Linux distributions, including Linux Mint, Pop!_OS, and so on. There are also third-party Arch Linux packages on AUR Want to install Ulauncher extensions? Go to its extensions website (make sure you select Extension API version V2 near the top of the page if you use Ulauncher 5, or else the extensions won't work), click on the extension you want to install and copy its repository link that's shown to the right of the screenshot. Next, open the Ulauncher preferences, go to thetab, click, paste the extension repository URL and clickFor more Ulauncher themes, check out this page (the theme pages contain instructions on how to install them), but note that there aren't that many themes on that page.