Use Albert Launcher On Linux To Boost Your Productivity

Application launcher, with options for fuzzy search, use keywords for lookup, ignore OnlyShowIn/NotShowIn and more

Calculate things

Search Firefox and Chrome bookmarks

File search with options like fuzzy matching and mime-types to index

Hash generator

MPRIS control which allows controlling MPRIS-capable media players like Rhythmbox, VLC, and more

Secure Shell extension which makes your ssh hosts accessible by Albert

The Snippets extension allows storing text snippets and looking them up by their title (like a trigger)

System operations (lock, logout, suspend, restart or shut down)

Using the Terminal extension you can run commands in a terminal or shell directly

WebSearch allows searching Google, DuckDuckGo, YouTube, GitHub, Wikipedia and more (and you can add custom search engines) from Albert

A Python extension that makes it possible to easily extend Albert using Python scripts/extensions (there was also an "External Extensions" addon, but it was deprecated with Albert 0.14.0)

Albert showing the clipboard history from CopyQ (can also search the clipboard history)

Albert showing cryptocurrency rates

Atom Projects / JetBrains IDE: list and open Atom / JetBrains IDE projects

CoinMarketCap: Show cryptocurrency rates from CoinmMarketCap.com

Gnote / Tomboy: Search, open, create and delete notes using Gnote/Tomboy apps

npm: Install, remove and search for packages in the npmjs.com database

Kill Process: Unix kill wrapper extension to kill a process

Locate: Unix locate wrapper extension, used to find files. Note that it is up to you to ensure that the database is up to date (by running sudo updatedb)

pass: Integrates pass, a command line password manager, with Albert

Pomodoro: a Python extension that allows setting a Pomodoro timer, without the need of using external tools

SCReenshOT utility: allows taking screenshots of the screen, an area or window using scrot command line tool

Timer: set a timer using Albert and nothing else

VirtualBox: manage VirtualBox machines

Window Switcher: X11 window switcher, it lists and activates windows

YouTube: search Youtube, listing the results directly in Albert

More!

Installing Albert launcher for Linux

Summon Albert with a key combination, say, and use it to run applications, open files, search the web, calculate things, control your music player, search your web browser bookmarks, and much more, using a single interface:Albert learns what you use the most and prioritizes results, boosting your productivity. Pressto select an item, then holdto reveal extra options (if any):Hitto select an item from the list, and Albert will launch / perform that action, and immediately hide its window until the next time you invoke it. See the Using Albert section for more details.Even without any extra extensions Albert would be quite useful. Butand show recent clipboard items, allowing you to quickly copy an entry. If you need to translate text often, Albert can help with that too thanks to its. If you use Arch Linux, and have Albert list the search results, and you canAlbert includes more than 40 Python extensions. Besides the ones I already mentioned, here are a few more of them:It's worth noting that to use most of these Python extensions, you need to type the trigger, followed by a space, then continue with your query. The trigger for each extension is shown on the Python extension page from the Albert settings:For example, to use Albert to access your CopyQ clipboard history (it needs CopyQ to be installed and running on your system), enable this extension from the Albert, then open Albert using the keyboard shortcut you've assigned it (), and typefollowed by a. After this, Albert should populate a clipboard history list showing the 5 most recent items. Type your search query afterandto search in your clipboard history.To install Albert from a repository or download binaries for Debian, Fedora, openSUSE or Ubuntu (and Ubuntu-based Linux distributions, including Linux Mint, Pop!_OS, elementary and so on), visit Albert's openSUSE Build Service repository page, and click on the link for your Linux distribution For Linux Mint 19.*, use the instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, as that's what it's based on.This repository also supports Arch Linux, but there's no need for it since Arch already has Albert in its repositories.You can also build Albert from source