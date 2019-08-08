Mark Text Markdown Editor 0.15.0 Adds GUI Settings, New Find In Files Backend

File > Preferences

General: turn autosave on/off, turn frameless mode on/off, etc.

Editor: change font size, weight, line height, and options to enable or disable markdown autocomplete or the automatic completion of quotes

Markdown: set the number of spaces a tab is equal to, preferred marker used in bullet list or delimiter used in ordered list

Theme: 6 themes to choose from, both light and dark

Image: set the default behavior after inserting an image from a local folder - upload to cloud, move image to folder, or insert absolute or relative path)

Image Uploader: settings for SM.MS and GitHub, the two services Mark Text supports for image upload

Mark Text is now single-instance application on Linux and Windows too.

Added tab drag&drop support

You can now set the editor area width

Mark Text can use a default directory that is automatically opened during startup

New CLI flags: --disable-gpu (use this if you're having rendering problems), -n,--new-window to open a new editor window, and --user-data-dir for specifying a different user data directory

You can now set the autosave interval

Support prism language alias (you can input language alias like js or html, and Mark Text will highlight it)

Added Noto Color Emoji as default emoji fallback font on Linux to display emojis properly

Multiple optimizations and bug fixes

Download Mark Text

right click -> Properties -> Permissions -> Allow executing file as program

Enter

./marktext-0.15.0-x86_64.AppImage

flatpak install flathub com.github.marktext.marktext