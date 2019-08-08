Mark Text Markdown Editor 0.15.0 Adds GUI Settings, New Find In Files Backend

A new version of Mark Text, a popular Markdown editor, is out. Mark Text 0.15.0 includes a new find in files backend, new GUI settings, and a rewritten image component.
Mark Text is a free and open source Electron Markdown editor for Windows, Mac and Linux. It features support for CommonMark and GitHub Flavored Markdown, seamless live preview, multiple edit modes, and support for code fence for all popular languages.
In the latest 0.15 release, Mark Text has received a new preferences window (
File > Preferences). In earlier versions, the application preferences could only be chanced by editing a configuration file (
preference.md), which opened in Mark Text. This is now deprecated in favor of the new Preferences window.
The new Preferences window includes lots of settings, organized in tabs:
- General: turn autosave on/off, turn frameless mode on/off, etc.
- Editor: change font size, weight, line height, and options to enable or disable markdown autocomplete or the automatic completion of quotes
- Markdown: set the number of spaces a tab is equal to, preferred marker used in bullet list or delimiter used in ordered list
- Theme: 6 themes to choose from, both light and dark
- Image: set the default behavior after inserting an image from a local folder - upload to cloud, move image to folder, or insert absolute or relative path)
- Image Uploader: settings for SM.MS and GitHub, the two services Mark Text supports for image upload
Prefer Gtk3? Try Marker, a powerful Gtk3 Markdown editor.
Mark Text 0.15.0 also includes a new find in files backend: ripgrep, a line-oriented recursive search program. Thanks to this, Mark Text now supports regular expression when searching in all files from a folder. You also have options in the Mark Text UI for case-sensitive search, and to select the whole word when searching.
The new 0.15.0 version also includes a rewritten image component in the editor. Thanks to this, images from the clipboard can be inserted inline with a simple Paste. Also, images dragged and dropped onto the editor window can be uploaded to either the cloud, moved to a special folder, or embed by using the absolute or relative image path. SM.MS and GitHub can be used for uploading images in this release, but more services will be added in the future, mentions the Mark Text developer on GitHub.
More interesting changes in Mark Text 0.15.0:
- Mark Text is now single-instance application on Linux and Windows too.
- Added tab drag&drop support
- You can now set the editor area width
- Mark Text can use a default directory that is automatically opened during startup
- New CLI flags:
--disable-gpu(use this if you're having rendering problems),
-n,--new-windowto open a new editor window, and
--user-data-dirfor specifying a different user data directory
- You can now set the autosave interval
- Support prism language alias (you can input language alias like js or html, and Mark Text will highlight it)
- Added Noto Color Emoji as default emoji fallback font on Linux to display emojis properly
- Multiple optimizations and bug fixes
Download Mark Text
On Linux, Mark Text is officially available as an AppImage binary. To run it you'll need to make it executable:
right click -> Properties -> Permissions -> Allow executing file as program (or similar; this depends on your file manager). Now if your desktop environment / file manager allows it, double click the Mark Text AppImage file to run it. On desktop environments which don't allow double clicking AppImage files to run them, open a terminal and drag&drop the Mark Text AppImage file onto the terminal window, then press
Enter. You may also type
./marktext-0.15.0-x86_64.AppImage from the folder where the AppImage is located in to run it.
For easily running and integrating AppImage files with your Linux system (including automatically adding an applications menu entry), you may want to check out AppImageLauncher.
Mark Text is also available for Linux users as a flatpak, on Flathub. To install Mark Text from Flathub, you'll need to install Flatpak and add the Flathub repository. You can find instructions for how to do this on the Flathub quick setup page.
After setting up Flatpak and Flathub, head to the Mark Text Flathub page and click the install button. If you're a Gnome user, you can also search for it on Gnome Software / Ubuntu Software and install it from there. This also works on Linux Mint 19.* with its Software Manager, and other software stores.
You may also install Mark Text from Flathub on Linux by using this command:
flatpak install flathub com.github.marktext.marktext
You might also like Joplin, an encrypted, open source note taking and to-do application with Markdown support.
Empty