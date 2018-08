Joplin: Encrypted Open Source Note Taking And To-Do Application

Copy Markdown link

Optional Web Clipper extension for Firefox and Chrome (in the Joplin desktop application go to Tools > Web clipper options to enable the clipper service and find download links for the Chrome / Firefox extension) which can clip simplified or complete pages, clip a selection or screenshot.

Optional command line client.

Import Enex files (Evernote export format) and Markdown files.

Export JEX files (Joplin Export format), PDF and raw files.

Offline first, so the entire data is always available on the device even without an internet connection.

Geolocation support.

With Joplin you can write your notes in Markdown (with support for math notations and checkboxes) and the desktop app comes with 3 views: Markdown code, Markdown preview, or both side by side. You can use an external editor and have them automatically updated in Joplin each time you save the file. The application should handle a large number of notes pretty well by allowing you to organize them. You can also sort notes by updated date, creation date or title, and you can easily add links to other notes (in the desktop app right click on a note and select Copy Markdown link, then paste the link in a note).

While it doesn't offer as many features as Evernote, Joplin is a robust open source Evernote alternative. Joplin includes all the basic features, and on top of that it's open source software, it includes encryption support, and you also get to choose the service you want to use for synchronization.

The application was actually designed as an Evernote alternative so it can import complete Evernote notebooks, notes, tags, attachments, and note metadata like the author, creation and updated time, or geolocation.

Another aspect on which the Joplin development was focused was to avoid being tied to a particular company or service. This is why the application offers multiple synchronization solutions, like NextCloud, Dropbox, oneDrive and WebDav, while also making it easy to support new services. It's also easy to switch from one service to another if you change your mind.

To run the Joplin AppImage on Linux, double click it and select if your file manager supports this. If not, you'll need to make it executable either using your file manager (should be something like: right click > Properties > Permissions > Allow executing file as program, but this may vary depending on the file manager you use), or from the command line:

chmod +x /path/to/Joplin-*-x86_64.AppImage

Replace /path/to/ with the path to where you downloaded Joplin. Now you can double click the Joplin Appimage file to launch it.

If you integrate Joplin to your menu and its icon doesn't show up in whatever dock / application switcher you're using, you can fix it by opening the the Joplin desktop file (if you've integrated it using appimagekit it should be ~/.local/share/applications/appimagekit-joplin.desktop) and adding StartupWMClass=Joplin at the end of the file on a new line, without modifying anything else.

Joplin has a command line client that can be installed using npm.