Open-Source Peer-To-Peer File Synchronization Tool Syncthing 1.2.0 Released

This release reverts the version naming change in v1.1.4. Versions are now named with the time of their archiving, and the file modification time is unchanged when archiving. An exception to this is the "Trashcan" versioner which does not modify the name - instead it does set the file modification time the time of archiving.

Fixed panic: bug: ClusterConfig called on closed or nonexistent connection

Fixed filesystem watching failed when parent folder is not listable

Fixed connection error after closing failed items list and opening another list

Fixed version cleanup looks at the wrong time

Fixed support bundle doesn't include errors list, instead printing an error

Fixed scan failure blocks "Rescan" button

Fixed spurious need to "revert" nonexistent changes with Receive Only folder on Android

Fixed panic when folder disappears while scanning

Fixed shutdown takes too long, triggering fmut deadlock panic

Fixed puller complains about invalid filenames which are long gone

Download Syncthing

~/Downloads/syncthing-linux-amd64-v1.2.0

sudo install syncthing /usr/local/bin/

sudo snap install syncthing

Syncthing is a free, open-source peer-to-peer file synchronization application written in Go, which implements its own open Block Exchange Protocol. The application, which is available for Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, Solaris, Darwin and BSD, can sync files between devices on a local network, or between remote devices over the Internet.The app is both private and secure. None of your data is ever store anywhere else other than your own computers (no central server); all communication is secured using TSL and authenticated using a strong cryptographic certificate. Basically, it can replace Dropbox and other similar services with something decentralized, where your data is your data alone.(Quick UDP Internet Connections). QUIC is Google's rewrite of the CP protocol that combines HTTP/2, TCP, UDP, and TLS, and it should have benefits in terms of speed, transport protocol redundancy, latency and possibly security. However, TCP remains the preferred way of connection for Syncthing, when possible.. This sends reports of crashes to the Syncthing developers, containing "". The Syncthing documentation continues by saying that the crash report does not include any log data, file names, device IDs, statistics, unique identifiers, or any other personally identifiable information.Another change in this release is the. Using large blocks results in a smaller block list, lowering overhead.It's worth noting that Syncthing 1.2.0 is not compatible with Syncthing 0.14.45 and older.On you can install the Syncthing binary by downloading extracting the archive for your OS architecture, then running this install command in the extracted Syncthing folder (e.g.). For, etc., there's a Syncthing repository for installing and receiving updates. is also available on the Snap Store . Once you setup snapd on your Linux distribution (it's enabled by default on Ubuntu), you can install Syncthing using this command:Syncthing has console and Web UI interfaces by default. There are also third-party GUIs and integrations you can use, like a Windows tray utility, macOS application bundle, a GTK GUI wrapper for Linux and Windows, or an Android app. These are all listed on the application homepage . These utilities can automatically download, install (and later update) Syncthing for you.