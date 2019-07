Cheat.sh Shows Cheat Sheets On The Command Line Or In Your Code Editor

cheat.sh features & more

Supports 58 programming languages, several DBMSes, and more than 1000 most important UNIX/Linux commands

Very fast, returns answers within 100ms

Simple curl / browser interface

An optional command line client (cht.sh) is available, which allows you to quickly search cheat sheets and easily copy snippets without leaving the terminal

Can be used from code editors, allowing inserting code snippets without having to open a web browser, search for the code, copy it, then return to your code editor and paste it. It supports Vim, Emacs, Visual Studio Code, Sublime Text and IntelliJ Idea

Comes with a special stealth mode in which any text you select (adding it into the selection buffer of X Window System or into the clipboard) is used as a search query by cht.sh, so you can get answers without touching any other keys

cheat.sh curl / command line client usage examples

curl cheat.sh/tar

$ curl cheat.sh/tar # To extract an uncompressed archive: tar -xvf /path/to/foo.tar # To create an uncompressed archive: tar -cvf /path/to/foo.tar /path/to/foo/ # To extract a .gz archive: tar -xzvf /path/to/foo.tgz # To create a .gz archive: tar -czvf /path/to/foo.tgz /path/to/foo/ # To list the content of an .gz archive: tar -ztvf /path/to/foo.tgz # To extract a .bz2 archive: tar -xjvf /path/to/foo.tgz # To create a .bz2 archive: tar -cjvf /path/to/foo.tgz /path/to/foo/ # To extract a .tar in specified Directory: tar -xvf /path/to/foo.tar -C /path/to/destination/ # To list the content of an .bz2 archive: tar -jtvf /path/to/foo.tgz # To create a .gz archive and exclude all jpg,gif,... from the tgz tar czvf /path/to/foo.tgz --exclude=\*.{jpg,gif,png,wmv,flv,tar.gz,zip} /path/to/foo/ # To use parallel (multi-threaded) implementation of compression algorithms: tar -z ... -> tar -Ipigz ... tar -j ... -> tar -Ipbzip2 ... tar -J ... -> tar -Ipixz ...

curl cheat.sh/~keyword

curl cht.sh/python/random+list

$ curl cht.sh/python/random+list # python - How to randomly select an item from a list? # # Use random.choice # (https://docs.python.org/2/library/random.htmlrandom.choice): import random foo = ['a', 'b', 'c', 'd', 'e'] print(random.choice(foo)) # For cryptographically secure random choices (e.g. for generating a # passphrase from a wordlist), use random.SystemRandom # (https://docs.python.org/2/library/random.htmlrandom.SystemRandom) # class: import random foo = ['battery', 'correct', 'horse', 'staple'] secure_random = random.SystemRandom() print(secure_random.choice(foo)) # [Pēteris Caune] [so/q/306400] [cc by-sa 3.0]

$ curl cht.sh/python/random+list?Q import random foo = ['a', 'b', 'c', 'd', 'e'] print(random.choice(foo)) import random foo = ['battery', 'correct', 'horse', 'staple'] secure_random = random.SystemRandom() print(secure_random.choice(foo))

cht.sh tar

cht.sh python random list

cht.sh --shell

$ cht.sh --shell cht.sh> bash loop

cht.sh --shell bash

$ cht.sh --shell bash cht.sh/bash> loop ........... cht.sh/bash> switch case

help

How to install cht.sh command line client

Debian, Ubuntu, Linux Mint, Pop!_OS, and any other Linux distribution based on Debian or Ubuntu:

sudo apt install curl rlwrap

Fedora:

sudo dnf install curl rlwrap

Arch Linux, Manjaro:

sudo pacman -S curl rlwrap

openSUSE:

sudo zypper install curl rlwrap

Install it for your user only. The command below assumes you have a ~/.bin folder added to your PATH (and the folder exists). If you have some other local folder in your PATH where you want to install cht.sh, change install path in the commands:

curl https://cht.sh/:cht.sh > ~/.bin/cht.sh chmod +x ~/.bin/cht.sh

Install it for all users (globally, in /usr/local/bin ):

curl https://cht.sh/:cht.sh | sudo tee /usr/local/bin/cht.sh sudo chmod +x /usr/local/bin/cht.sh

Bash:

mkdir ~/.bash.d curl https://cheat.sh/:bash_completion > ~/.bash.d/cht.sh echo ". ~/.bash.d/cht.sh" >> ~/.bashrc

Zsh:

mkdir ~/.zsh.d curl https://cheat.sh/:zsh > ~/.zsh.d/_cht echo 'fpath=(~/.zsh.d/ $fpath)' >> ~/.zshrc

For its cheat sheets, the tool makes use of community-driven sources like TLDR pages Learn X in Y minutes , StackOverflow and others, as well as its own repository.While it does have its own cheat sheet repository too, the project is actually concentrated around the creation of a unified mechanism to access well developed and maintained cheat sheet repositories.The tool is developed by Igor Chubin, also known for its console-oriented weather forecast service wttr.in , which can be used to retrieve the weather from the console using only cURL or Wget.It's worth noting that cheat.sh is not new. In fact it had its initial commit around May, 2017, and is a very popular repository on GitHub. But I personally only came across it recently, and I found it very useful, so I figured there must be some Linux Uprising readers who are not aware of this cool gem.cheat.sh major features:The command line client features a special shell mode with a persistent queries context and readline support. It also has a query history, it integrates with the clipboard, supports tab completion for shells like Bash, Fish and Zsh, and it includes the stealth mode I mentioned in the cheat.sh features.The web, curl and cht.sh (command line) interfaces all make use of https://cheat.sh/ but if you prefer,It should be noted that each editor plugin supports a different feature set (configurable server, multiple answers, toggle comments, and so on). You can view a feature comparison of each cheat.sh editor plugin on the Editors integration section of the project's GitHub page.(this requires having curl installed as you'd expect) from the command line:Show thecommand cheat sheet:Example with output:cht.sh also works instead of cheat.sh:Want to search for ain all cheat sheets? Use:List the Python programming language cheat sheet forExample with output:Replacewith some other programming language supported by cheat.sh, andwith the cheat sheet you want to show.Want to eliminate the comments from your answer? Addat the end of the query (below is an example using the same /python/random+list):For more flexibility and tab completion you can use cht.sh, the command line cheat.sh client; you'll find instructions for how to install it further down this article.Show thecommand cheat sheet:List the Python programming language cheat sheet forThere is no need to use quotes with multiple keywords.You can start the cht.sh client in a special shell mode using:And then you can start typing your queries. Example:If all your queries are about the same programming language, you can start the client in the special shell mode, directly in that context. As an example, start it with the Bash context using:Example with output:Want to copy the previously listed answer to the clipboard? Type, then pressto copy the whole answer, or typeand pressto copy it without comments.Typein the cht.sh interactive shell mode to see all available commands. Also look under the Usage section from the cheat.sh GitHub project page for more options and advanced usage.You can use cheat.sh in a web browser, from the command line with the help of curl and without having to install anything else, as explained above, as a code editor plugin, or using its command line client which has some extra features, which I already mentioned. The steps below are for installing this cht.sh command line client.If you'd rather install a code editor plugin for cheat.sh, see the Editors integration page.To install the cht.sh command line client, thecommand line tool will be used, so this needs to be installed on your system. Another dependency is, which is required by the cht.sh special shell mode. Install these dependencies as follows.The packages seem to be named the same on most (if not all) Linux distributions, so if your Linux distribution is not on this list, just install theandpackages using your distro's package manager.You can install this either for your user only (so only you can run it), or for all users:If the first command appears to have frozen displaying only the cURL output, press thekey and you'll be prompted to enter your password in order to save the file toOpening a new shell / terminal and it will load the cheat.sh completion.