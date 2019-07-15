Cheat.sh Shows Cheat Sheets On The Command Line Or In Your Code Editor

cheat.sh features & more

Supports 58 programming languages, several DBMSes, and more than 1000 most important UNIX/Linux commands

Very fast, returns answers within 100ms

Simple curl / browser interface

An optional command line client (cht.sh) is available, which allows you to quickly search cheat sheets and easily copy snippets without leaving the terminal

Can be used from code editors, allowing inserting code snippets without having to open a web browser, search for the code, copy it, then return to your code editor and paste it. It supports Vim, Emacs, Visual Studio Code, Sublime Text and IntelliJ Idea

Comes with a special stealth mode in which any text you select (adding it into the selection buffer of X Window System or into the clipboard) is used as a search query by cht.sh, so you can get answers without touching any other keys

cheat.sh curl / command line client usage examples

tar

curl cheat.sh/tar

$ curl cheat.sh/tar # To extract an uncompressed archive: tar -xvf /path/to/foo.tar # To create an uncompressed archive: tar -cvf /path/to/foo.tar /path/to/foo/ # To extract a .gz archive: tar -xzvf /path/to/foo.tgz # To create a .gz archive: tar -czvf /path/to/foo.tgz /path/to/foo/ # To list the content of an .gz archive: tar -ztvf /path/to/foo.tgz # To extract a .bz2 archive: tar -xjvf /path/to/foo.tgz # To create a .bz2 archive: tar -cjvf /path/to/foo.tgz /path/to/foo/ # To extract a .tar in specified Directory: tar -xvf /path/to/foo.tar -C /path/to/destination/ # To list the content of an .bz2 archive: tar -jtvf /path/to/foo.tgz # To create a .gz archive and exclude all jpg,gif,... from the tgz tar czvf /path/to/foo.tgz --exclude=\*.{jpg,gif,png,wmv,flv,tar.gz,zip} /path/to/foo/ # To use parallel (multi-threaded) implementation of compression algorithms: tar -z ... -> tar -Ipigz ... tar -j ... -> tar -Ipbzip2 ... tar -J ... -> tar -Ipixz ...

curl cht.sh/tar

keyword

curl cheat.sh/~keyword

random list

curl cht.sh/python/random+list

$ curl cht.sh/python/random+list # python - How to randomly select an item from a list? # # Use random.choice # (https://docs.python.org/2/library/random.htmlrandom.choice): import random foo = ['a', 'b', 'c', 'd', 'e'] print(random.choice(foo)) # For cryptographically secure random choices (e.g. for generating a # passphrase from a wordlist), use random.SystemRandom # (https://docs.python.org/2/library/random.htmlrandom.SystemRandom) # class: import random foo = ['battery', 'correct', 'horse', 'staple'] secure_random = random.SystemRandom() print(secure_random.choice(foo)) # [Pēteris Caune] [so/q/306400] [cc by-sa 3.0]

python

random+list

?Q

$ curl cht.sh/python/random+list?Q import random foo = ['a', 'b', 'c', 'd', 'e'] print(random.choice(foo)) import random foo = ['battery', 'correct', 'horse', 'staple'] secure_random = random.SystemRandom() print(secure_random.choice(foo))

tar

cht.sh tar

random list

cht.sh python random list

cht.sh --shell

$ cht.sh --shell cht.sh> bash loop

cht.sh --shell bash

$ cht.sh --shell bash cht.sh/bash> loop ........... cht.sh/bash> switch case

c

Enter

C

Enter

help

How to install cht.sh command line client

curl

rlwrap

Debian, Ubuntu, Linux Mint, Pop!_OS, and any other Linux distribution based on Debian or Ubuntu:

sudo apt install curl rlwrap

Fedora:

sudo dnf install curl rlwrap

Arch Linux, Manjaro:

sudo pacman -S curl rlwrap

openSUSE:

sudo zypper install curl rlwrap

curl

rlwrap

Install it for your user only. The command below assumes you have a ~/.bin folder added to your PATH (and the folder exists). If you have some other local folder in your PATH where you want to install cht.sh, change install path in the commands:

curl https://cht.sh/:cht.sh > ~/.bin/cht.sh chmod +x ~/.bin/cht.sh

Install it for all users (globally, in /usr/local/bin ):

curl https://cht.sh/:cht.sh | sudo tee /usr/local/bin/cht.sh sudo chmod +x /usr/local/bin/cht.sh

Enter

/usr/local/bin

Bash:

mkdir ~/.bash.d curl https://cheat.sh/:bash_completion > ~/.bash.d/cht.sh echo ". ~/.bash.d/cht.sh" >> ~/.bashrc

Zsh:

mkdir ~/.zsh.d curl https://cheat.sh/:zsh > ~/.zsh.d/_cht echo 'fpath=(~/.zsh.d/ $fpath)' >> ~/.zshrc