Display Weather Forecast In Your Terminal With Wttr.in

sudo apt install curl

wttr.in command line examples

curl wttr.in

-4

curl

curl -4 wttr.in

wget -O- -q wttr.in

curl

wget -O- -q

curl wttr.in/Dublin

curl wttr.in/~Eiffel+Tower

curl wttr.in/@192.30.253.113

curl wttr.in/Paris?u

curl wttr.in/New+York?m

wget wttr.in/Istanbul.png

curl wttr.in/:help

. It can automatically detect your location (based on your IP address), supports specifying the location or searching for a geographical location (like a site in a city, a mountain and so on), and much more. Oh, and(see below).wttr.in features include:Like I mentioned in the beginning of the article, to use wttr.in, all you need is cURL or Wget, but you can also install it on your own server. Or you could install wego , a weather application for the terminal which is what wtter.in uses, though wego requires installation as well as registering for an API key.In Debian, Ubuntu or Linux Mint (and other Debian or Ubuntu-based Linux distributions), install cURL using this command:Get the weather for your location (wttr.in tries to guess your location based on your IP address):Force cURL to resolve names to IPv4 addresses (in case you're having issues with IPv6 and wttr.in) by addingafter(instead of cURL) if you want to retrieve the current weather and forecast as a png, or if you use it like this:You can replacewithin all the commands below if you prefer Wget over cURL.Specify the location:Display weather information for a landmark (the Eiffel Tower in this example):Get the weather information for an IP address' location (the IP below belongs to GitHub):Retrieve the weather using USCS units:Force wttr.in to use the metric system (SI) if you're in the USA:Use Wget to download the current weather and 3-day forecast as a PNG image:You can specify the PNG transparency level, useful if you want to automate a script to automatically add weather information to some image (like a wallpaper) for example.