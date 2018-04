Integrate Your Android Phone With Gnome Shell Without KDE Dependencies With GSConnect

synchronize notifications between your Gnome Shell desktop and Android device. you can choose to only send or receive notifications, or both

keep the desktop clipboard and Android device clipboard in sync

receive notifications for phone calls and SMS messages

send SMS messages from your desktop, with contact auto-completion

send/receive files or links from a Gnome Shell desktop to an Android device and vice-versa

use your Android device to control a MPRIS v2-capable media player running on your Gnome Shell desktop

browse your Android device filesystem from your desktop wirelessly

display the Android device battery level and charging state on your Gnome Shell desktop

use an Android device to control the mouse and send keyboard events to your desktop

easily locate your Android device

define local commands that can be executed by remote devices

Download and install GSConnect

How to pair GSConnect with your Android device

Pair new device

GSConnect

Request Pairing

Accept

With GSConnect , you can easily send files between your Gnome desktop and Android smartphone, sync the clipboard or notifications between the two devices, browse files wirelessly on your Android device from your desktop, and much more.While GSConnect is available as a Gnome Shell extension, it also provides integration with Nautilus (Files), Google Chrome and Firefox. Using the browser extension, you can easily share links with devices connected to GSConnect, either directly, to the device browser, or by SMS.As for GSConnect Android integration features, they are pretty much identical to those available with the original KDE Connect application, like:GSConnect itself, along with other useful features. For example,, or, for the Telephony plugin,and more:And finally, for various operations, like browsing files, sharing a file / url, you canGSConnect can be installed from the Gnome Shell Extensions website You'll also need to install the KDE Connect Android app from Google Play or F-Droid Since it takes a while for the latest version of an extension to be published on the Gnome Shell Extensions website, you'll usually find a newer version on the GSConnect downloads page, or install the latest Git code. For how to do this, check out the GSConnect installation instructions There are a few dependencies you should install as well, if you want some extra functionality (like sshfs for browsing the remote device filesystem, extra packages for Contacts integration, file manager integration, and more), which you'll find here So I recommend doing this before trying to pair your device, to avoid running into issues.1. Open the KDE Connect app on your Android device and selectfrom the left menu:2. Next, clickfrom the list of available devices (if no devices show up, click the three-dot menu in the top right and select Refresh):3. On the next screen, click4. A notification should show up on your Gnome Shell desktop, telling you that you've received a pair request. Clickand you're done: