Dropbox Client Will Only Support Ext4 Filesystems On Linux Beginning November 7

A supported file system is required as Dropbox relies on extended attributes (X-attrs) to identify files in the Dropbox folder and keep them in sync. We will keep supporting only the most common file systems that support X-attrs, so we can ensure stability and a consistent experience.

Dropbox users have begun receiving notifications about this, which mentions: "" without any further details.If you get this notification and you're currently using a supported filesystem, you may have a computer linked to your Dropbox that's running on an unsupported file system. If you no longer use that computer, you can unlink it from your Dropbox account from here . There hasn't been an official statement from the Dropbox staff regarding this as far as I'm aware.For why this is happening, the forum post mentions the following:What's interesting here is that there are numerous Linux filesystems that support xattr (extended attributes) when enabled in the kernel configuration besides ext4, including ext2, ext3, Btrfs, XFS, JFS, and others If you're looking for Dropbox alternatives with full Linux support, you could run your own Nextcloud instance or use a Nextcloud provider SpiderOak is also a nice alternative (it's not open source, but it uses encrypted cloud storage and client-side encryption key creation).Dropbox logo image credits: Wikipedia ; news from Reddit