Maestral Is A New Open Source Dropbox Client For Linux And macOS

Pause / resume syncing

Shows sync status and potential sync errors

Selective sync

System notifications on file changes

List of recently changed files (only for the current session for now)

Shows used / total Dropbox space

Choose your Dropbox folder location

Menu entries to open Dropbox folder and launch the Dropbox website

Start Maestral on login

Option to unlink Dropbox account from Maestral

Keyring integration through the Python keyring lib, which supports backends like macOS Keychain, the Freedesktop Secret Service supports many DE including GNOME, and KDE KWallet

Can run in GUI or command line modes

Maestral Dropbox installation and usage

~/.local/bin

PATH

PATH

for Bash:

echo "export PATH=\"\$PATH:\$HOME/.local/bin\"" >> ~/.bashrc . ~/.bashrc

for Zsh:

echo "export PATH=\"\$PATH:\$HOME/.local/bin\"" >> ~/.zshrc . ~/.zshrc

Debian, Ubuntu, Linux Mint, Pop!_OS, etc.:

sudo apt install python3-pip python3-setuptools python3-pyqt5

Fedora:

sudo dnf install python3-pip python3-setuptools python3-qt5

openSUSE:

sudo zypper install python3-pip python3-setuptools python3-qt5

Arch Linux / Manjaro:

sudo pacman -S python-pip python-setuptools python-pyqt5

python3 -m pip install --user maestral

python3 -m pip install --upgrade --user maestral

maestral gui

maestral sync

~/.local/bin

Start Maestral on login

~/.config/autostart/maestral.desktop

sh -c "~/.local/bin/maestral gui"

Exec

Exec=sh -c "~/.local/bin/maestral gui"

sed -i 's/^Exec.*/Exec=sh -c "~\/.local\/bin\/maestral gui"/' ~/.config/autostart/maestral.desktop

The PyQt5 application had its first release intended for everyday usage just 2 days ago, but it already includes features like:When using Maestral from the command line, you can choose to keep it running and continuously sync your Dropbox folder, or to only perform some operations on your Dropbox files, like moving or renaming, uploading a new file to your Dropbox account, and so on.As you'd expect, the application's features are not on par with the official Dropbox client, but more features will probably be added in future releases. Some of the more important features that Maestral is lacking include support for Dropbox Teams, Dropbox Paper, the management of shared folders, and file browser integration. Other features that it does not yet include are proxy support, choosing the type of notification to receive, lan sync, or bandwidth limiting.But Maestral does offer something the official Dropbox client no longer offers: support for filesystems like Btrfs, Ext3, ZFS, XFS or encrypted filesystems, on both Linux and macOS. For the time being there are workarounds that you can use to continue using the official Dropbox client with what Dropbox deems as "uncommon" filesystems like the ones I already mentioned, so use that if you like, but do note that solutions like this can stop working at any time.Besides this, the application is also lighter than the official Dropbox app. According to the Maestral project page, this app "", with both having the potential of being much smaller if using Maestral without a GUI. To this I'll also add that on my Ubuntu 19.04 desktop, System Monitor reports that Maestral (GUI) uses 63 MiB of RAM, while Dropbox uses 165 MiB.The Maestral GitHub repository page has a couple of warnings which I'll also mention here, since they are quite important.Since Maestral is a tray app, so you need a working tray system to use the GUI (this is not needed if you plan on using it from the command line only). On Gnome Shell you can use the AppIndicator Support extension . This is installed and enabled by default on Ubuntu.users can download Maestral from the Releases tab on GitHub., the Maestral instructions recommend installing the app from PyPI using pip. Let's install it for your user only (it's best not to mix pip and sudo), while installing the PyQt5 dependency through your Linux distribution's package manager.1. Addto yourif it's not already added. This is needed because packages installed using pip have their binaries placed in this folder, which is not in yourby default.2. Install Python3 PIP, Setuptools and PyQt5 from your Linux distribution's repositories.3. Install Maestral for your user.When you want to update it, run:If you want to have Maestral continuously sync the Dropbox folder with your Dropbox account but without using a GUI, run it from the command line using:Maestral will not show up in your applications menu after its installation, so use the command I pointed out earlier to start it from a terminal. You may also enable its option to automatically start on login, so you don't have to run it manually.by enabling theoption, next openwith a text editor and useas thevalue (). You may also do all this using one command: