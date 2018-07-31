How To Customize Ubuntu Or Linux Mint Live ISO With Cubic

Installing and using Cubic to create a custom Linux Mint or Ubuntu ISO

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:cubic-wizard/release sudo apt update sudo apt install cubic

You can copy files from the host computer to the custom ISO by dragging the files and dropping them on top of the Cubic (chroot) window.

For editing files you need to use a command line text editor. You can use nano , which is installed by default, or install some other command line text editor. To save a file using Nano text editor, use Ctrl + O , then press the Enter key. You can exit Nano by pressing Ctrl + X .

nano /etc/apt/sources.list

universe multiverse

sources.list

Ctrl + O

Enter

Ctrl + X

apt update

isohybrid: Warning: more than 1024 cylinders: 2215 isohybrid: Not all BIOSes will be able to boot this device

syslinux-utils

isohybrid

sudo apt install syslinux-utils

sudo isohybrid /path/to/custom_iso.iso

/path/to/custom_iso.iso