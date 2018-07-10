Groot Simplifies Entering Chroot On Any Linux Distribution

arch-chroot

it automatically mounts and unmounts /dev , /run , /proc , /sys and other system directories

and other system directories it enables Internet connection sharing , so you can run commands that require Internet access from the chroot session

, so you can run commands that require Internet access from the chroot session it enables display sharing so you can run graphical applications that are installed on the chrooted system

cd

sudo groot

fstab

/

/home

/boot

/boot/efi

--verbose

exit

$ groot --help Groot v18.1 by Tony George (teejeetech@gmail.com) Usage: groot [command] [basepath] [options] Commands: --chroot Change root to basepath (default if no command specified) --chroot-fstab Change root after mounting devices from fstab and cryptab --list-devices List current devices --sysinfo Show current system information Options: --no-display Do not share display (default: sharing enabled) --no-internet Do not share internet connection (default: sharing enabled) --verbose, -v Show executed commands --debug Show debug messages

export DISPLAY=:0

xhost +local:

export DISPLAY=:0

$DISPLAY

:0

echo $DISPLAY

:0

Download Groot

universe