Gnome Shell YouTube Search Provider Lets You Play YouTube Videos In VLC

specify the maximum number of YouTube search results

change search order (order by view count, date, rating, title, channel video count)

search for videos newer than a given time / date

enable or disable safe search

can filter videos based on whether they have captions

search for SD or HD only videos, as well as 2D or 3D

filter videos based on duration

filter videos based on license

restrict the search to a particular type of videos (movies or episodes)

Install YouTube Search Provider for Gnome Shell

The extension is useful if you want to quickly search for YouTube videos without opening a web browser and play them without ads, in a video player such as VLC SMPlayer , and more. This should use less resources than playing the video on YouTube directly, especially if the video player you're using and your drivers allow hardware accelerated playback.Besides letting you choose between the video player to use for playing the videos (VLC, SMPlayer, Totem, Miro, Minitube or UMPlayer), the extension preferences allow quite a few search settings:The extension does not currently support mpv directly, but it's easy to add support for it. You'll need to make an entry for mpv in(similar to the one for VLC for example), add mpv as an option in, compile the modified schema () and restart Gnome Shell.Looking at how to add support for mpv to the YouTube Search Provider, I noticed that the extension looks for the media player executable in. That means it won't work with VLC (or some other video player) installed from Flatpak or Snap packages. You can change that though, once again by editing thefile and changing the video player path (for example, usefor VLC installed as Snap).But given how slow the VLC snap starts, I'd recommend your stick with the official repository-provided package.If you've installed the extension from the Gnome Shell extensions website, you'll find these files in the extension folder in