Use Custom Themes For Qt Applications On Linux With Kvantum

Some Qt applications look out of place in Gnome (and other Gtk-based desktop environments). If all you want is to get Qt5 applications to look decent on your Linux desktop, you can use the
QT_QPA_PLATFORMTHEME=gtk2 export tweak we mentioned a couple of weeks ago.
To be able to choose the theme Qt applications are using on your Linux system, tweak some settings, and have an overall better integration with Gnome / Gtk, you can give Kvantum a try. This is a SVG-based theme engine for both Qt4 and Qt5, KDE and LXQt.
Using it, you'll not only be able to theme Qt4 and Qt5 software to match your current Gtk theme almost entirely (as long as your current Gtk theme has a Kvantum theme available), but also configure some Qt theme-related settings.
The idea behind Kvantum - to use SVG images to style Qt widgets - comes from QuantumStyle, which is not developed any more, but is continued as QSvgStyle. I find QSvgStyle more difficult to use than Kvantum though, because it only comes with one built-in theme.
|Kvantum active theme configuration
|Kvantum active theme configuration
Besides allowing you to change the Qt 4 and Qt 5 style, Kvantum also features:
- built-in Kvantum themes such as Adapta (and Dark), Ambiance, Ark (and Dark variant), Ubuntu Communitheme, Gnome, Oxygen, Simplicity, and others (in total there are 30 themes)
- allows installing extra Kvantum themes
- configure active theme: set the toolbar button style, change UI icons and button sizes, enable or disable composite effects or translucent windows, option to respect dark themes, completely remove icons from menus, and much more
- assign themes to specific applications
- a preview tool, somewhat similar to the gtk3-widget-factory tool, is available so you can see the current Kvantum theme and your modifications in action
Here's Kvantum with some popular themes like Ambiance, Communitheme and the default Gnome (Adwaita) theme:
Installing and using Kvantum
You can find the Kvantum installation instructions for some Linux distributions here.
For Debian / Ubuntu / Linux Mint, there are deb binaries available to download but for a quite old version (Kvantum 0.10.5, released back in October, 2017).
To install the latest Kvantum in Debian, Ubuntu or Linux Mint, you can compile it from source. To do this, follow the steps below.
Step 1: Download the latest Kvantum source
While the latest source available on the Kvantum releases page is version 0.10.6, there's a newer Kvantum version available, released today. Since the source is not yet available on the releases page, you can get it by grabbing the latest Kvantum code via Git. Use either of these, as the instructions below should work with any of them, or at least it worked for me in Ubuntu 18.04.
Step 2: Install the build dependencies
sudo apt install g++ libx11-dev libxext-dev qtbase5-dev libqt5svg5-dev libqt5x11extras5-dev libqt4-dev qttools5-dev-tools
Step 3: Compile Kvantum
Navigate to the folder where you extracted the Kvantum source (or cloned the Git repository) from a terminal (using
cd /path/to/folder) and compile the application using these commands:
mkdir build && cd build
cmake ..
make
Step 4: Install Kvantum
To install Kvantum, run the following command (while in the same folder):
sudo make install
This builds and installs Kvantum for Qt 5, which should be enough since most applications use Qt 5 nowadays. If you want to build it for Qt4, use the same instructions as above but add
-DENABLE_QT4=ON after the
cmake .. command from step 3.
Step 5: Get Qt applications to use Kvantum
For Gtk-based desktops, you'll need to export
QT_STYLE_OVERRIDE=kvantum. You can add this to your
~/.profile by running the command below:
echo "export QT_STYLE_OVERRIDE=kvantum" >> ~/.profile
After this, logout and log back in. To apply Kvantum system-wide, and not just for your user, you could add
export QT_STYLE_OVERRIDE=kvantum in
/etc/environment instead of
~/.profile.
For desktop environments such as KDE and LXQt, using Kvantum is a lot easier - select Kvantum under Widget Style and Color Scheme and that's all.
Now all you have to do is run Kvantum and select the theme you want to use, and tweak the settings to suit your needs.
No comments: