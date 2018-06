Use Custom Themes For Qt Applications On Linux With Kvantum

Kvantum active theme configuration

built-in Kvantum themes such as Adapta (and Dark), Ambiance, Ark (and Dark variant), Ubuntu Communitheme, Gnome, Oxygen, Simplicity, and others (in total there are 30 themes)

allows installing extra Kvantum themes

configure active theme : set the toolbar button style, change UI icons and button sizes, enable or disable composite effects or translucent windows, option to respect dark themes, completely remove icons from menus, and much more

assign themes to specific applications

a preview tool, somewhat similar to the gtk3-widget-factory tool, is available so you can see the current Kvantum theme and your modifications in action

Installing and using Kvantum

sudo apt install g++ libx11-dev libxext-dev qtbase5-dev libqt5svg5-dev libqt5x11extras5-dev libqt4-dev qttools5-dev-tools

cd /path/to/folder

mkdir build && cd build cmake .. make

sudo make install

-DENABLE_QT4=ON

cmake ..

QT_STYLE_OVERRIDE=kvantum

~/.profile

echo "export QT_STYLE_OVERRIDE=kvantum" >> ~/.profile

export QT_STYLE_OVERRIDE=kvantum

/etc/environment

~/.profile