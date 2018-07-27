Download Subtitles Via Right Click From File Manager Or Command Line With OpenSubtitlesDownload.py

If you're looking for a quick way to download subtitles from OpenSubtitles.org from your Linux desktop or server, give OpenSubtitlesDownload.py a try. This neat Python tool can be used as a Nautilus, Nemo or Caja script, or from the command line.
The Python script searches for subtitles on OpenSubtitles.org using the video hash sum to find exact matches, and thus avoid out of sync subtitles. In case no match is found, it then tries to perform a search based on the video file name, although such subtitles may not always be in sync.
OpenSubtitlesDownload.py has quite a few cool features, including support for more than 60 languages, and it can query both multiple subtitle languages and videos in the same time (so it supports mass subtitle search and download).
The optional graphical user interface (uses Zenity for Gnome and Kdialog for KDE) can display multiple subtitle matches and by digging into its settings you can enable the display of some extra information, like the subtitles download count, rating, language, and more.
Other OpenSubtitlesDownload.py features include:
The Python tool does not yet support downloading subtitles for movies within a directory recursively, but this is a planned feature.
In case you encounter errors when downloading a large number of subtitles, you should be aware that OpenSubtitles has a daily subtitle download limit (it appears it was 200 subtitles downloads / day a while back, I'm not sure if it changed). For VIP users it's 1000 subtitles per day, but OpenSubtitlesDownload.py does not allow logging it to an OpenSubtitles account and thus, you can't take advantage of a VIP account while using this tool.
The instructions below explain how to install OpenSubtitlesDownload.py as a script for Caja, Nemo or Nautilus file managers. Thanks to this you'll be able to right click (context menu) one or multiple video files in your file manager, select
This is OpenSubtitlesDownload.py used as a Nautilus script:
And as a Nemo script:
To install OpenSubtitlesDownload.py as a Nautilus, Nemo or Caja script, see the instructions below.
1. Install the dependencies required by OpenSubtitlesDownload.py
You'll need to install
In Debian, Ubuntu, or Linux Mint, install
2. Now you can download the OpenSubtitlesDownload.py script from GitHub:
3. Use the commands below to move the downloaded OpenSubtitlesDownload.py script to the file manager scripts folder and make it executable (use the commands for your current file manager - Nautilus, Nemo or Caja):
4. Configure OpenSubtitlesDownload.py
Since it's running as a file manager script, without any arguments, you'll need to modify the script if you want to change some of its settings, like enabling the GUI, changing the subtitles language, and so on. These are optional of course, and you can use it directly to automatically download subtitles using its default settings.
To Configure OpenSubtitlesDownload.py, you'll need to open it with a text editor. The script path should now be:
Navigate to that folder using your file manager and open the OpenSubtitlesDownload.py file with a text editor.
Here's what you may want to change in this file:
You can find a list of OpenSubtitlesDownload.py settings with explanations by visiting this page.
And you're done. OpenSubtitlesDownload.py should now appear in Nautilus, Nemo or Caja, when right clicking a file and selecting Scripts. Clicking OpenSubtitlesDownload.py should search and download subtitles for the selected video(s).
1. Install the dependencies required by OpenSubtitlesDownload.py (command line only)
You'll need to install
2. Install the script in
Now you can start using it. To use the script with automatic selection and download of the best available subtitle, type:
You can specify the language by appending
Which provides this output (it allows you to choose the best subtitle since we didn't use
These are all the available options:
