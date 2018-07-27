Download Subtitles Via Right Click From File Manager Or Command Line With OpenSubtitlesDownload.py

Option to download subtitles automatically if only one is available, choose the one you want otherwise.

Option to rename downloaded subtitles to match source video file. Possibility to append the language code to the file name (ex: movie_en.srt).

Installing and using OpenSubtitlesDownload.py as a Nautilus, Nemo or Caja script

Scripts > OpenSubtitlesDownload.py

gzip

wget

zenity

ps

grep

gzip

wget

zenity

sudo apt install gzip wget zenity

wget https://raw.githubusercontent.com/emericg/OpenSubtitlesDownload/master/OpenSubtitlesDownload.py

Nautilus (default Gnome, Unity and Solus OS file manager):

mkdir -p ~/.local/share/nautilus/scripts mv OpenSubtitlesDownload.py ~/.local/share/nautilus/scripts/ chmod u+x ~/.local/share/nautilus/scripts/OpenSubtitlesDownload.py

Nemo (default Cinnamon file manager):

mkdir -p ~/.local/share/nemo/scripts mv OpenSubtitlesDownload.py ~/.local/share/nemo/scripts/ chmod u+x ~/.local/share/nemo/scripts/OpenSubtitlesDownload.py

Caja (default MATE file manager):

mkdir -p ~/.config/caja/scripts mv OpenSubtitlesDownload.py ~/.config/caja/scripts/ chmod u+x ~/.config/caja/scripts/OpenSubtitlesDownload.py

Nautilus: ~/.local/share/nautilus/scripts

Nemo: ~/.local/share/nemo/scripts

Caja: ~/.config/caja/scripts

To change the subtitle language, search for opt_languages = ['eng'] and change the language from ['eng'] (English) to ['fre'] (French), or whatever language you want to use. The ISO codes for each language supported by OpenSubtitles.org are available on this page (use the code in the first column).

If you want a GUI to present you with all subtitles options and let you choose which to download, find the opt_selection_mode = 'default' setting and change it to 'manual'.

To force the Gnome GUI to be used, search for opt_gui = 'auto' and change 'auto' to 'gnome'

You can also enable multiple info columns in the GUI:

Search for opt_selection_rating = 'off' and change it to 'auto' to display user ratings if available

Search for opt_selection_count = 'off' and change it to 'auto' to display the subtitle number of downloads if available

Installing and using OpenSubtitlesDownload.py from the command line

gzip

wget

sudo apt install wget gzip

/usr/local/bin/

wget https://raw.githubusercontent.com/emericg/OpenSubtitlesDownload/master/OpenSubtitlesDownload.py -O opensubtitlesdownload sed -i "s/opt_gui = 'auto'/opt_gui = 'cli'/" opensubtitlesdownload sudo install opensubtitlesdownload /usr/local/bin/

opensubtitlesdownload --auto /path/to/video.mkv

--lang LANG

LANG

opensubtitlesdownload --lang SPA /home/logix/Videos/Sintel.2010.720p.mkv

--auto

--select manual

>> Title: Sintel >> Filename: Sintel.2010.720p.mkv >> Available subtitles: [1] "Sintel (2010).spa.srt" > "Language: Spanish" [2] "sintel_es.srt" > "Language: Spanish" [3] "Sintel.2010.720p.x264-VODO-spa.srt" > "Language: Spanish" [0] Cancel search >> Enter your choice (0-3): 1 >> Downloading 'Spanish' subtitles for 'Sintel' 2018-07-27 14:37:04 URL:http://dl.opensubtitles.org/en/download/src-api/vrf-19c10c57/sid-8rL5O0xhUw2BgKG6lvsVBM0p00f/filead/1955318590.gz [936/936] -> "-" [1]

$ opensubtitlesdownload --help usage: OpenSubtitlesDownload.py [-h] [-g GUI] [--cli] [-s SEARCH] [-t SELECT] [-a] [-v] [-l [LANG]] filePathListArg [filePathListArg ...] This software is designed to help you find and download subtitles for your favorite videos! -h, --help show this help message and exit -g GUI, --gui GUI Select the GUI you want from: auto, kde, gnome, cli (default: auto) --cli Force CLI mode -s SEARCH, --search SEARCH Search mode: hash, filename, hash_then_filename, hash_and_filename (default: hash_then_filename) -t SELECT, --select SELECT Selection mode: manual, default, auto -a, --auto Force automatic selection and download of the best subtitles found -v, --verbose Force verbose output -l [LANG], --lang [LANG] Specify the language in which the subtitles should be downloaded (default: eng). Syntax: -l eng,fre: search in both language -l eng -l fre: download both language