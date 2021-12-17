Ubuntu Yaru Theme To Lose Its Aubergine Accent Color For Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish

For the upcoming Ubuntu 22.04 release, the Yaru developers are removing the aubergine (eggplant) color from the default Ubuntu theme, replacing it with orange, since libadwaita will only allow Ubuntu to use one accent color.

The work for this has already started, with orange now being used throughout the Yaru GTK and GNOME Shell theme for every element that was previously aubergine - sliders, switches, checkboxes, etc. What's more, the orange from the window close button was also removed, I assume also due to libadwaita.

This is how Yaru GTK light and dark themes look right now (from Git), after replacing aubergine with orange:

Previously (this is the theme used in Ubuntu 21.10), with both aubergine and orange accent colors, the theme looked like this - also notice the close button differences:

Some icons have also been recolored to use orange instead of aubergine, like the GNOME Tweaks (you can see the new Tweaks icon in the screenshot at the top of the article, on the left dock) and speaker icons.

For now, the folder icons continue to use aubergine, and they might stay like this in the future. The same goes for the desktop wallpaper. As for the login screen background, I couldn't find any information about it.

If you want to give this a try, you'll need to build the latest Yaru from git.

What do you think? Do you like the theme with both orange and aubergine accents, or the new orange-only accent?