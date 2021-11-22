Pinta Image Editor 1.7.1 Available For Download (Likely The Last GTK2 Release)

Pinta, a free and open-source drawing and image editing program, has been updated to version 1.7.1, receiving a few new minor features / improvements, as well as quite a few bug fixes.

Pinta is a Gtk# clone of the Paint.Net 3.0 Microsoft Windows application, which makes it easy to draw and manipulate images on Linux, macOS, Microsoft Windows and *BSD.

Pinta features include:

Tools to draw freehand, lines, rectangles, ellipses, etc.

Over 35 adjustments and effects for tweaking the images, like oil painting, ink sketch, pixelate, twist, red eye removal, glow, sharpen, emboss, auto-level, sepia, etc.

Built-in add-on manager which comes with some Pinta repositories for installing extras like effects, brushes, and so on

Multiple layers

Full undo history

Customizable user interface with docked or floating windows

After more than a year since the Pinta 1.7 release, Pinta 1.7.1 comes as not only a bug fix release, but it also includes a few minor features / enhancements. This is likely the last GTK2-based Pinta release because, according to the release notes, "the GTK3 / .NET 6 version is nearly ready".

For the GTK3 version (Pitna 1.8.0) to be released, there are a few bugs that need fixing. You can find the Pinta 1.8 milestone information by visiting this page.

Changes in Pinta 1.7.1 include:

The canvas can now be scrolled horizontally by holding Shift while using the mouse wheel

The primary and secondary palette colors can now be swapped by pressing X

Added a more user-friendly dialog when attempting to open an unsupported file format

Zooming in and out can now be done without pressing the Ctrl key

key Arrow keys can be used to move by a single pixel in the Move Selected Pixels and Move Selection tools

and tools Shift can now be used to constrain to a uniform scale when scaling using the Move Selected Pixels tool

can now be used to constrain to a uniform scale when scaling using the tool The About dialog now allows easily copying the version information to the clipboard for use when reporting bugs

dialog now allows easily copying the version information to the clipboard for use when reporting bugs Fixed inconsistent behavior when switching between tools that share the same shortcut, such as the selection tools

Improved error messages when the user does not have read or write permissions for a file

Tooltips for tabs now show the full file path instead of only the file name

Improved handling of memory allocation failures for large images

Bug fixes

If you want to consult the complete changelog, you can find it on GitHub.

Download Pinta

There are Pinta binaries available for download for Microsoft Windows, macOS and Linux. At the time I'm writing this, there are Linux packages available for Ubuntu (PPA), and you can also install it from the Snap Store on any Linux distribution that supports it. The Flathub package has not yet been updated. Links for all of these are available on the Pinta downloads page linked above.

On Arch Linux, Pinta is already available in the official Community repository.