plocate Is A Much Faster locate (Drop-In Replacement For mlocate)
locate is a Unix tool used to find files by name on the filesystem, which uses a prebuilt database of generated files (created using
updatedb). Using
locate is faster than
find, but it requires having the database updated to find newly added files.
locate was created in 1982, with the BSD and GNU Findutils versions deriving from the original implementation.
plocate is a newer (the first stable release was less than a year ago), much faster
locate. It's based on posting lists, giving much faster searches on a much smaller index.
The command-line tool is a drop-in replacement for
mlocate (Merging Locate; a restricted-access database, only showing filenames accessible to the user) in nearly all aspects, including reusing the
mlocate database (plocate creates its own index using
plocate-build which reads the database made by
updatedb), and is fast on SSDs and HDDs alike.
plocate works by creating an inverted index over trigrams (combinations of three bytes) in the search strings, which allows it to rapidly narrow down the set of candidates to a very small list, instead of linearly scanning through every entry. It does nearly all I/O asynchronously using io_uring if available (Linux 5.1+), which reduces the impact of seek latency on systems without SSDs.
To show how fast plocate is compared to mlocate, the plocate developer shows this benchmark on the tool's homepage in which plocate is able to find 2 files out of 27 million in just a few milliseconds:
Also, like
mlocate, plocate shows all the files matching the search query only if they are visible to the user running the command, skipping all restricted files.
How to install and use plocate
plocate is available in the official repositories of a few Linux distributions, including Arch Linux / Manjaro and Debian (Bullseye and newer, as well as the Buster backports) / Ubuntu (21.04 and newer). You can install it using:
- Arch Linux / Manjaro:
sudo pacman -S plocate
- Debian (Bullseye and newer, as well as the Buster backports) / Ubuntu (21.04 and newer):
plocate find files command linesudo apt install plocate
To build it on other Linux distributions you'll need a C++17 compiler, Zstd (development headers) and Meson. In my test on Fedora I also had to install
libatomic to get the program to build. Optionally, you'll also want
liburing and a kernel supporting
io_uring (Linux 5.1 or newer) for best performance, especially if you're not using a SSD. Another optional dependency is systemd, which can be used to run the built-in plocate database update timer.
To install the plocate build-dependencies on Fedora (including the optional
liburing), use:
sudo dnf install libzstd-devel liburing-devel libatomic gcc-c++ meson
Or to build it on e.g. Ubuntu 20.04 (note that Ubuntu 20.04 doesn't have
liburing in its repositories so plocate will not use all of its power if you're using a regular HDD), you'll need these dependencies:
sudo apt install libzstd-dev meson build-essential
Once you have the build-dependencies installed, download and extract plocate, and use the terminal to navigate to its folder. Now you can proceed to build and install plocate on your system:
meson obj
cd obj
ninja
sudo groupadd --system plocate
sudo ninja installsudo systemctl enable plocate-updatedb.timer
Now you can start using plocate. Before using it for the first time, create its database (file index) using the following command:
sudo updatedb
The first time you run
updatedb, it scans the entire filesystem, and it may take a while. Subsequent runs should be much faster.
Now use
plocate like you would use
locate. Search for a file using plocate:
locate <MY_FILE.EXT>
Replacing
MY_FILE.EXT with the file you want to find.
For more options like ignore case, regex search, etc., see the tool's help and man page.
