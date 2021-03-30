Ticker Is A Terminal Stock Watcher And Position Tracker (With Cryptocurrency Support)
Ticker is a terminal stock ticker with live updates and position tracking, available for Linux, macOS and Microsoft Windows. Besides quotes, Ticker also supports any cryptocurrency that's available via Yahoo Finance / CoinMarketCap.
The tool features live stock price quotes, and the ability to track the value of your stock positions with support for pre and post market price quotes, as well as multiple cost basis lots.
You can configure Ticker either using command line flags, or by editing its configuration file (
~/.ticker.yaml). There are options to:
- display currency, exchange name, and quote delay for each quote
- display open price, previous close, and day range
- show total day change, total value, and total value change
- show holdings including weight, average cost, and quantity
- allows setting the refresh interval
- sort quotes on the UI:
- default: change percent with closed markets at the end
- alpha: sort alphabetically by symbol
- value: sort by position value
- user: sort by the order defined in configuration with positions on top then lots
- set an optional proxy support for requests
- show a separator between each quote
The information shown by Ticker depends on the terminal width. So if you enable multiple display options, but you can't see the information when running Ticker, you may need to increase your terminal's width. That's not the case for the terminal height - if you have a large list of quotes that exceeds the terminal height, you can scroll vertically using the up and down keyboard arrow keys.
It's worth noting that quotes data is pulled from Yahoo Finance which may provide delayed stock quotes for exchanges outside the US (NYSE, NASDAQ).
The application is only 2 months old, but it has already reached version 4.0.6, receiving many improvements since its first release, and is under constant development.
Download Ticker
See the official Ticker installation instructions linked above to install this tool on Linux (using a precompiled binary) or macOS (using Homerew or MacPorts). You can also install Ticker using Docker or a Snap package. Or head to the Ticker releases page to download the source code, or binaries for Microsoft Windows, Linux (DEB and RPM packages available) and macOS. Arch Linux / Manjaro users can install it from AUR.
Configure Ticker by creating
~/.ticker.yaml using this configuration as an example. Note that the docs mention that you can create the Ticker configuration file in
~/.config, but that didn't work for me.