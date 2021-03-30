Ticker Is A Terminal Stock Watcher And Position Tracker (With Cryptocurrency Support)

Ticker is a terminal stock ticker with live updates and position tracking, available for Linux, macOS and Microsoft Windows. Besides quotes, Ticker also supports any cryptocurrency that's available via Yahoo Finance / CoinMarketCap.

The tool features live stock price quotes, and the ability to track the value of your stock positions with support for pre and post market price quotes, as well as multiple cost basis lots.

You can configure Ticker either using command line flags, or by editing its configuration file ( ~/.ticker.yaml ). There are options to:

display currency, exchange name, and quote delay for each quote

display open price, previous close, and day range

show total day change, total value, and total value change

show holdings including weight, average cost, and quantity

allows setting the refresh interval

sort quotes on the UI:

default: change percent with closed markets at the end



alpha: sort alphabetically by symbol



value: sort by position value



user: sort by the order defined in configuration with positions on top then lots

set an optional proxy support for requests

show a separator between each quote

define a currency to convert from the exchange's currency to a local one, and set a custom terminal color scheme for Ticker. These 2 options can only be set in the Ticker configuration file. You can find an example configuration file You can alsofrom the exchange's currency to a local one, and. These 2 options can only be set in the Ticker configuration file. You can find an example configuration file here (the tool doesn't create this file automatically, so you'll need to create it).

The information shown by Ticker depends on the terminal width. So if you enable multiple display options, but you can't see the information when running Ticker, you may need to increase your terminal's width. That's not the case for the terminal height - if you have a large list of quotes that exceeds the terminal height, you can scroll vertically using the up and down keyboard arrow keys.

It's worth noting that quotes data is pulled from Yahoo Finance which may provide delayed stock quotes for exchanges outside the US (NYSE, NASDAQ).

The application is only 2 months old, but it has already reached version 4.0.6, receiving many improvements since its first release, and is under constant development.

Download Ticker

See the official Ticker installation instructions linked above to install this tool on Linux (using a precompiled binary) or macOS (using Homerew or MacPorts). You can also install Ticker using Docker or a Snap package. Or head to the Ticker releases page to download the source code, or binaries for Microsoft Windows, Linux (DEB and RPM packages available) and macOS. Arch Linux / Manjaro users can install it from AUR.