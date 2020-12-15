Cross-Platform Screenshot Tool Ksnip Sees New Major Release

Ksnip, a feature-packed cross-platform screenshot tool, has been updated to version 1.8.0, receiving new image annotation / manipulation tools, the ability to pin screenshots in a frameless window, and more.

Ksnip is a free and open source Qt5 screenshot tool that runs on Linux (X11, Plasma Wayland, GNOME Wayland and with this release, xdg-desktop-portal Wayland), Windows and macOS.

The tool allows taking a rectangular area, full-screen, current screen and active window screenshots, with support for annotations. It comes with tools such as line, rectangle, elipse, arrow, pen, marker (rectangle, ellipse, pen), text, text with arrow, auto numbers, and stickers, as well as the ability to scale or crop the screenshot after it has been taken. Optionally, the screenshots can then be uploaded to Imgur or a different image upload website with the help of the Ksnip built-in script uploader support.

The latest Ksnip 1.8.0 adds a new image effects button, along with 3 effects: drop shadow, grayscale and border:

You can preview this effect in real time; simply choose one of these effects, and it will be applied to your screenshot. Choose No effect to undo this.

There's also a new Pixelate area tool, which allows you to obfuscate parts of screenshots (e.g. sensitive or personal information). The new pixelate option shares a button with the already existing Blur tool, it supports setting the obfuscation factor, and it can be activated using the X key.

Also new is the ability to pin a screenshot as a frameless window that stays in the foreground, like Flameshot screenshot tool can do:

Options -> Pin

Shift + P

Alt

Super

Close

To use this, take a screenshot and choose(or). Move the pinned window using+ drag using the mouse left button (this depends on the window manager you're using). Close it by right-clicking the frameless window and choosing

It's now also possible to modify the selected rectangle before taking a screenshot:

Ctrl

Enter

To do this, hold down thekey while drawing the rectangle, and Ksnip will now let you resize the area to capture. When you're done adjusting the rectangle, press thekey to take the screenshot.

More changes in Ksnip 1.8.0:

Allow setting image quality when saving images

Add support for cross-platform Wayland screenshots using xdg-desktop-portal

More annotations: numeric pointer with arrow, text pointer, and text pointer with arrow

Show all screenshot options in system tray and in the desktop file (so you can now right click the file or the tray icon and choose to take a screenshot of a rectangular area, redo screenshot, full-screen, current screen or the currently active window)

Add support for loading image from stdin

Allow deleting and renaming existing images

Open several files at once in tabs

Edit Text box with double click in annotator

Resize elements while keeping aspect ratio in annotator

Follow pattern for monochromatic systray icon (this didn't work for me on Gnome)

Add Zoom in and out in annotator

Even more

Download Ksnip

Ksnip is available for Linux, Windows and macOS. On Linux, using the download button above you'll find DEB (for Debian, Ubuntu, Pop!_OS, Linux Mint, Zorin OS, etc.) and RPM (for Fedora, openSUSE, etc.) native binaries, as well as a generic AppImage that should work on any Linux distribution.

Ksnip is also available on the Snap Store and on Flathub.