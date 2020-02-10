OpenShot 2.5.0 Free Video Editor Adds Hardware Acceleration, Blender 2.8 Support

Preferences

OpenShot can now import and export data in EDL and XML formats, which are supported by Premiere and Final Cut Pro, among others

Improved and fixed thumbnail generation

Added the ability to recover previous saves and improved auto-backup. Before every save, a copy of the entire project is now copied into a recovery folder so in case you delete everything and auto-save is running, you can recover a previous version of the project

Better SVG support, especially on macOS and older Linux distributions

Improved preview window: OpenShot now checks if it's divisible by 2 to prevent flickering lines and bars on the sides of the preview / playback

Export improvements (no longer modifies project keyframe data)

(no longer modifies project keyframe data) OpenShot no longer automatically sends metric data. The user now has to specifically opt in to share metrics with the OpenShot developers

Cross-platform improvements (fixed lots of small differences between OSes)

