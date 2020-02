How To Add Markdown Support To Gedit Using `Markdown Preview` Plugin

work in progress

If you like Gedit text editor and would like to add Markdown preview support to it, there's a plugin you can use to easily do that.You can disable this pane from opening automatically, and manually run it from the Geditmenu, or using a key (for the side pane andfor the bottom pane).The preview is not automatically refreshed by default but you can click the 3-dotted menu at the bottom right-hand side of the preview area and; you may also manually refresh the preview by using the refresh button from the left-hand side of the preview window, or via the right click context menu.The preview doesn't scroll automatically when scrolling the source .md document, this being my only issue so far with this plugin.. It adds a right click menu to documents from where you can easily insert Markdown tags like bold, italic, ordered or unordered list, and more, as well as easily insert an image into the file. Markdown tags may also be inserted using keyboard shortcuts, although you'll only find a few tags / shortcuts right now in the plugin settings, because this feature is work in progress.. For python3-markdown there are some extensions available that you can enable from the plugin settings (if you have pymdown-extensions installed), including CodeHilite, New Line To Break, Smarty Pants, Sane Lists, Admonition and WikiLinks, with the possibility of adding extra extensions.. Markdown files can be exported using the Gedit Markdown Preview plugin to HTML when using python3-markdown, or to PDF, TEX, DOCX, ODT, TXT, PPTX, RTF or HTML/JS (using reveal.js slideshow - this is work in progress) using pandoc. A stylesheet can be applied to the exported HTML.The Gedit Markdown Preview plugin can be installed from AUR (link updated to the actual Gedit Markdown Preview plugin, the other one was to another plugin ; thanks to yochananmarqos for creating the AUR package) so for you the installation is quite easy. Skip to step 3 after installing the AUR package since all you have to do after that is to enable the plugin.For other Linux distributions follow the steps below to install and enable the Gedit Markdown Preview plugin. Gedit needs to be installed before installing this plugin; install it from your Linux distribution's repositories if it's not already installed. As a side note, you can use Gedit with any desktop environment, and not just GNOME, but it will pull some GNOME dependencies (only a few dependencies are installed if you're using a GNOME-based desktop environment like Xfce, Cinnamon, etc.).To use Gedit Markdown Preview you must install its dependencies (and Git to grab the latest code).If you use some other Linux distribution, search forandin the repositories and install the packages from there (the names can differ between Linux distributions).After installing the dependencies, grab the latest Gedit Markdown Preview code from Git and install the plugin for your user by using:Thescript that's available in the plugin repository can be used to install Gedit Markdown Preview both with and without super user privileges (e.g. using). When installed without, the plugin is only available for the current user (under), while usinginstalls this for all users, in(I recommend installing it for your user only).In the cloned Gedit Markdown Preview plugin directory you'll also find anscript that you can use to update the plugin, and anscript to remove the Gedit plugin, in case you decide you no longer want to have it installed on your system.In case Gedit was running when installing the plugin, close it and start Gedit again.To enable the Markdown Preview plugin, go to the Gedit(can be accessed by clicking the menu icon in the Gedit header bar), click on thetab and enable theplugin. After it's enabled you can access its settings by clicking thebutton at the bottom of the Plugins window.