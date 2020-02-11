Guake 3.7.0 Drop-Down Terminal Released With Option To Change Terminal Colors On A Per-Tab Basis, More
Guake drop-down terminal version 3.7.0 has been released with the ability to set terminal background and foreground color on a per-tab basis, an option to only show the last directory of the current path as the terminal name, and more.
Guake is a drop-down terminal for GNOME-based desktops with many cool features like split terminal functionality, session save and restore, transparency, 150+ built-in color schemes, and more.
It's inspired by the famous Quake console that can be revealed and hidden using a single key. Show Guake using the assigned key (
F12 by default), execute the command you want or take a quick look at some long-running command's output, then press the key again (or set Guake to automatically hide when it loses focus) to hide the terminal so you can go back to what you were doing previously with minimal interference.
The changes in Guake 3.7.0 include:
- Custom colors for every terminal tab. Run
guake --bgcolor=color(where
coloris the hexadecimal color, e.g. #rrggbb) in a terminal tab to change that terminal's background color, or
guake --fgcolor=colorto set that terminal's foreground color. The colors can be reset by right clicking on the terminal tab and selecting
Reset custom colors(there's no context menu to change the color for now). The custom colors persist through sessions (so the next time you run Guake, the colors you've customized for some particular tabs persist) if you enable the Guake "Restore Previous session" option
- A new option was added to only show the last directory of the current path as the terminal tab name
- A new tab selection popover was added to the right of the new tab button, which allows selecting the tab the user wants to jump to
- Added option to hide the tab bar when Guake is fullscreen
- Added
--select-terminal=TERMINAL_INDEX(select a specific terminal in a split tab, which is only useful with split terminals;
TERMINAL_INDEXis the index of the tab) and
--selected-terminal(return the selected terminal index) options
- Unfullscreen through D-Bus interface, as well as through CLI
- Many bug fixes
Download Guake
The Guake installation instructions linked above mention how to install it from your Linux distribution's repository, how to install Guake from PyPi (the latest version), and installing Guake from source.
For Ubuntu 19.10 or 18.04 and Linux distributions based on these Ubuntu versions (Linux Mint 19.*, Pop!_OS 19.10 or 18.04, elementary OS 5 / 5.1, etc.), I maintain a PPA that has the latest Guake release. The new version will probably be added to the Ubuntu 20.04 / Debian Bullseye and Sid repositories soon.
