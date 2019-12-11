DXVK To Enter Maintenance Mode Because Of Fragility And Unreliability
It looks like DXVK, the Vulkan-based translation layer for Direct3D 11 and 10, is entering maintenance mode. That's not because it's considered feature complete and bug-free, like it's usually the case when software enters maintenance mode, but because the main developer considers that DXVK has become a "fragile, unreliable and frustrating maintenance nightmare".
DXVK is a Vulkan-based translation layer for Direct3D 10/11 which allows running 3D applications on Linux using Wine. It's what makes (together with Wine) so many Microsoft Windows game run on Linux, and an important part of Proton, the Wine-based compatibility tool by Valve that allows playing Windows games on Linux.
Philip Rebohle, the main DXVK developer, noted in a comment on a pull request on GitHub that DXVK will enter maintenance mode because "DXVK has become a fragile, unreliable and frustrating maintenance nightmare", adding:
There is still work to add some useful Vulkan extensions to DXVK, and later merge D9VK (a Direct3D9 to Vulkan layer using the DXVK backend), but everything else will only be bug fixing.
A solution could be sponsoring Philip with hardware, and/or Valve hiring another developer to help, but that's not an easy task as this is complex work. I'll keep an eye on how this evolves and let you know.
Via r/linux_gaming (u/YanderMan)
|Overwatch running on Linux thanks, in part, to DXVK
Most of the 1.4.x releases introduced major regressions which I cannot reproduce, and therefore cannot debug and fix.
[...] Most of these problems are still unresolved and I have no idea how to even track them down, let alone fix them, and the ones that got "fixed" got fixed by reverting otherwise useful changes because I simply do not understand any of the issues at all.
Doing any sort of active development with this broken mess of a code base would only make this worse, and I wish I had drawn the line sooner.
