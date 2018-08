Use Plank On Multiple Monitors Without Creating Multiple Docks With autoplank

xdotool

Ctrl

Preferences

Install autoplank

golang-go

git

xdotool

sudo apt install git golang-go xdotool

/usr/local/bin

git clone https://github.com/abiosoft/autoplank cd autoplank go build -o autoplank sudo mv autoplank /usr/local/bin/

/usr/local/bin/autoplank

sudo rm /usr/local/bin/autoplank

autoplank

/usr/local/bin/autoplank

System Settings

Applications

Startup

+

/usr/local/bin/autoplank

Type in a custom command

This tool, at least for now.There's a slight delay until Plank actually shows up on the monitor where the mouse is though. The developer says this is intentional, to make sure you actually want to access Plank on that monitor. The time delay before showing plank is not currently configurable, but that may change in the future.autoplank should work with elementary OS, as well as any desktop environment or Linux distribution you use Plank dock on.Plank is a simple dock that shows icons of running applications / windows. The application allows pinning applications to the dock, and comes with a few built-in simple "docklets": a clipboard manager, clock, CPU monitor, show desktop and trash. To access its settings, hold down thekey while right clicking anywhere on the Plank dock, and then clicking onPlank is used by default in elementary OS, but it can be used on any desktop environment or Linux distribution you wish.On its GitHub page, it's mentioned that you need Go 1.8 or newer to build autoplank but I was able to successfully build it with Go 1.6 in Ubuntu 16.04 (elementary OS 0.4 Loki).The developer has said on Reddit that he will provide binaries for autoplank, but they aren't available for now. It's very easy to build it from source though.To build autoplank you'll need Go (in Debian, Ubuntu, elementary OS, etc.). To get the latest Git code you'll also need, and for detecting the monitor on which you move the mose, you'll also need to installInstall these in Ubuntu, Debian, elementary OS and so on, by using this command:You can remove the autoplank folder from your home directory now.When you want to uninstall autoplank, simply remove thebinary ().If you want to try autoplank before adding it to startup or creating a systemd service for it, you can simply typein a terminal to start it.To have autoplank work between reboots, you'll need to add it to your startup applications. The exact steps for doing this depend on your desktop environments, so I won't tell you exactly how to do that for every desktop environment, but remember to useas the executable in Startup Applications.In elementary OS, you can open, then in, on thetab, click thebutton in the bottom left-hand side corner of the window, then addin thefield:Using a systemd service for autoplank has the advantage of restarting autoplank if it crashes for whatever reason. Use either the systemd service or add autoplank to your startup applications (don't use both).