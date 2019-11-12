'Wireshark For The Terminal' Termshark 2.0 Adds Stream Reassembly, Piped Input And Dark Mode

Support for TCP and UDP stream reassembly . To access this feature head to the Analysys menu and press f or click the Reassemble stream menu item

Pipe and fifo input support. E.g. to pipe the tshark input: tshark -i eth0 -w - | termshark

Like Wireshark, Termshark will now preserve the opened and closed structure of a packet as you move from one packet to the next. This lets the user see differences between packets more easily

Termshark now respects job control signals sent via the shell i.e. SIGTSTP and SIGCONT

The current packet capture source (file, interface, pipe, etc) is displayed in the Termshark title bar

Termshark can be configured to eagerly load all pcap PDML data, rather than 1000 packets at a time

You can now simply hit enter in the display filter widget to make its value take effect

Download and install Termshark

sudo install termshark /usr/local/bin

sudo apt install termshark

Install TShark, required by Termshark

brew install wireshark

sudo apt install tshark

Should non-superusers be able to capture packets?

sudo dnf install wireshark-cli

sudo groupadd wireshark

sudo usermod -a -G wireshark $USER