RipMe Is An Easy To Use Bulk Image Downloader (GUI And CLI)

Downloads all images in an online album with configurable download threads, timeout and retry count

Easily re-rip albums to fetch new content

Skips already downloaded images by default (this can be changed in the application configuration)

Download a range of urls

Can save URLs only

Autorip from clipboard

Download images in URLs from a file

usage: java -jar ripme.jar [OPTIONS] -4,--skip404 Don't retry after a 404 (not found) error -a,--append-to-folder <arg> Append a string to the output folder name -d,--saveorder Save the order of images in album -D,--nosaveorder Don't save order of images -f,--urls-file <arg> Rip URLs from a file. -h,--help Print the help -H,--history <arg> Set history file location. -j,--update Update ripme -l,--ripsdirectory <arg> Rips Directory (Default: ./rips) -n,--no-prop-file Do not create properties file. -p,--proxy-server <arg> Use HTTP Proxy server ([user:password]@host[:port]) -r,--rerip Re-rip all ripped albums -R,--rerip-selected Re-rip all selected albums -s,--socks-server <arg> Use socks server ([user:password]@host[:port]) -t,--threads <arg> Number of download threads per rip -u,--url <arg> URL of album to rip -v,--version Show current version -w,--overwrite Overwrite existing files

Downloading and running RipMe

Properties

Permissions

Allow executing file as program or similar

java -jar /path/to/ripme.jar

