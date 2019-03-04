gallery-dl - Download Image Galleries And Collections From The Command Line

gallery-dl is a command line program that downloads image galleries and collections from a wide range of image hosting websites, which works on Windows, macOS and Linux.
The tool can mass download images from popular websites like:
- Behance: download images from users, collections and galleries
- DeviantArt: download collections, deviations, favorites, folders, galleries, journals, popular images, scraps, sta.sh
- Flickr: download images from users, albums, favorites, galleries, groups, individual images, search results)
- Gfycat: individual images only
- Imgur: download albums or individual images
- ImageBam: download galleries, individual images
- Instagram: download images from users or individual images
- Photobucket: download albums and individual images
- Pinterest: download boards, pins, pin.it links, related pins)
- Reddit: download individual images, submissions, subreddits
- Tumblr: download images from users, likes, posts, tag-searches
- Twitter: download media timelines, timelines, tweets
- Wallhaven: download individual images and search results
- Weibo: download images from users and images from statuses
- Download an image range instead of an entire gallery or collection (
--range RANGE)
- Use Python expression to control which images to download (
--filter EXPR)
- Download all URLs in a text file, ignoring URLs for which no extractor can be found (
--input-file FILE)
- Compress the downloaded image files in a zip archive (
--zip)
- Print download URLs instead of actually downloading the files (
--get-urls)
- Specify the number of download retries (
--retries RETRIES)
- Specify a proxy to use when downloading image galleries or collections (
--proxy URL)
You can read more about these and other gallery-dl options by checking its help (
gallery-dl --help). Also, some configuration options are available via a JSON-based config file, which you can read about here.
What's more, gallery-dl optionally allows downloading of image galleries and collections by authenticating to some websites, either by using an username and password set in the
gallery-dl.conf file (for e.g. pixiv or wallhaven), or by using OAuth (for DebiantArt, Flickr, Reddit or Tumblr).
gallery-dl installation and usage
The download page offers windows binaries, Python whl and source files.
On Linux you can install gallery-dl using PyPI/pip, from source, or by using the gallery-dl snap package which should work on any Linux distribution (Ubuntu, Linux Mint, Debian, Fedora, Arch Linux, etc.) that has snapd setup.
To install gallery-dl from the Snap store, either look it up in your Software application (in case you have a Snap plugin installed), or install it using this command:
snap install gallery-dl
Now you can start using gallery-dl to download image galleries, by specifying the image gallery URL as an argument:
gallery-dl <'https://image-gallery-url.com/gallery'>
Example. Let's say you want to download all the cats in kimonos images from this Imgur album using gallery-dl. Open a terminal and use this command:
gallery-dl https://imgur.com/gallery/YEHr9
The images from that Imgur album are now being downloaded in
gallery-dl/imgur/Album Name (so a
gallery-dl folder should be created automatically in your home directory if you didn't navigate elsewhere using the terminal).
If you want to download the images to a different directory, specify the download path using
--dest DEST, e.g.:
gallery-dl --dest </image/download/path> <'https://image-gallery-url.com/gallery'>
Another example that includes downloading an image range. In this example we'll be downloading the 30 top images from DeviantArt's Digital Art category (top 30 popular images of the month):
gallery-dl --range 1-30 https://www.deviantart.com/digitalart/popular-1-month/
--range 1-30 sets gallery-dl to download from image 1 to image 30 only. Without this, gallery-dl will attempt to download all the images from this DeviantArt category, and that's not probably what you want since that might download a very large number of images.
Check out the program help (
gallery-dl --help) and project page for more information on how to use it.