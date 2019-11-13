How To Install Docker On Fedora 31 (And Alternatives)

docker: Error response from daemon: OCI runtime create failed: container_linux.go:346: starting container process caused "process_linux.go:297: applying cgroup configuration for process caused \"open /sys/fs/cgroup/docker/cpuset.cpus.effective: no such file or directory\"": unknown.

Option #1: Use Podman instead of Docker on Fedora 31

podman run --rm hello-world:latest

Option #2: Switch to cgroup v1, install and use Moby Engine or Docker CE on Fedora 31

Switch to cgroup v1.

systemd.unified_cgroup_hierarchy=0

sudo dnf install grubby sudo grubby --update-kernel=ALL --args="systemd.unified_cgroup_hierarchy=0"

sudo grubby --update-kernel=ALL --args="systemd.unified_cgroup_hierarchy"

Use moby-engine instead of Docker.

sudo dnf install moby-engine sudo systemctl enable --now docker

sudo usermod -aG docker $(whoami)

docker run --rm hello-world:latest

Just show me how to install Docker CE on Fedora 31.

sudo dnf remove moby-engine

sudo dnf config-manager --add-repo https://download.docker.com/linux/fedora/docker-ce.repo sudo dnf install docker-ce sudo systemctl enable --now docker

sudo usermod -aG docker $(whoami)

sudo