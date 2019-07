LazyDocker: New Docker And Docker Compose Terminal UI

Shows the state of your docker or docker-compose container environment

Allows viewing logs for a container or service

Shows ascii graphs of containers' CPU and memory usage (with the possibility of customizing these to measure other metrics)

Attach to a container or service

Restarting / stopping / removing / rebuilding containers or services

View the ancestor layers of a given image

Prune containers, images or volumes

↑

↓

←

→

PgUp

PgDn

ESC

q

x

r

s

[

]

Download LazyDocker

sudo install lazydocker /usr/local/bin/

The tool is written in Go, using the gocui library (minimalist Go package aimed at creating console user interfaces with colored text, mouse support, multiple views, etc.), and can be used both on the local machine as well as a remote Docker TUI (over SSH).It's goal is to provide a console user interface for Docker and docker-compose, with everything you need in one terminal window, and every command command being one keypress away, so you don't have to memorise commands or keep track of your containers across multiple terminal windows.LazyDocker features:To use the LazyDocker TUI, useandto navigate,orto scroll, andorto close a window in LazyDocker or to exit the application. You can pressto bring up the menu and view some additional keyboard shortcuts, liketo restart a container or service,to stop, or switch between tabs usingandA list of LazyDocker keyboard shortcuts can be found by visiting this link , in English, German, Dutch and Polish.The LazyDocker developer has created a basic video tutorial of this two weeks old command line tool, which you can watch below:The LazyDocker downloads page has binaries for Linux and macOS. To install the binary on Linux, extract the archive and run this in the folder where the lazydocker binary is in:You can also build LazyDocker from source, and install it on macOS using brew, as explained here