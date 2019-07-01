LazyDocker: New Docker And Docker Compose Terminal UI

LazyDocker is a new free and open source terminal UI for Docker and Docker Compose. Use it to view the state of a docker or docker-compose container environment, view logs, restart / remove / rebuild containers or services, and much more.
The tool is written in Go, using the gocui library (minimalist Go package aimed at creating console user interfaces with colored text, mouse support, multiple views, etc.), and can be used both on the local machine as well as a remote Docker TUI (over SSH).
It's goal is to provide a console user interface for Docker and docker-compose, with everything you need in one terminal window, and every command command being one keypress away, so you don't have to memorise commands or keep track of your containers across multiple terminal windows.
LazyDocker features:
- Shows the state of your docker or docker-compose container environment
- Allows viewing logs for a container or service
- Shows ascii graphs of containers' CPU and memory usage (with the possibility of customizing these to measure other metrics)
- Attach to a container or service
- Restarting / stopping / removing / rebuilding containers or services
- View the ancestor layers of a given image
- Prune containers, images or volumes
To use the LazyDocker TUI, use
↑
↓
← and
→ to navigate,
PgUp or
PgDn to scroll, and
ESC or
q to close a window in LazyDocker or to exit the application. You can press
x to bring up the menu and view some additional keyboard shortcuts, like
r to restart a container or service,
s to stop, or switch between tabs using
[ and
].
A list of LazyDocker keyboard shortcuts can be found by visiting this link, in English, German, Dutch and Polish.
The LazyDocker developer has created a basic video tutorial of this two weeks old command line tool, which you can watch below:
Download LazyDocker
The LazyDocker downloads page has binaries for Linux and macOS. To install the binary on Linux, extract the archive and run this in the folder where the lazydocker binary is in:
sudo install lazydocker /usr/local/bin/
You can also build LazyDocker from source, and install it on macOS using brew, as explained here.
