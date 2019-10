Dash To Panel v24 Released With Vertical Panel Orientation, Update From GitHub Feature

New update from GitHub option

Settings -> About

Respect Ubuntu-specific option to disable hot corners

Added an option to modify the intellihide delay

GNOME 3.34 compatibility improvements, including fix for window previews, fixed intellihide animation, hotcorner fix for Wayland, and more

Increased maximum pressure threshold

Window previews manual styling

Close preview when entering full-screen mode

Fix regression error on <= GNOME 3.22 Handle scrolling of application launchers in vertical orientation

Install Dash to Panel

Alt + F2

r

dash-to-panel@jderose9.github.com_v24.zip

~/.local/share/gnome-shell/extensions

_v24

dash-to-panel@jderose9.github.com

git

unzip

wget -O /tmp/dash-to-panel.zip https://github.com/home-sweet-gnome/dash-to-panel/releases/download/v24/dash-to-panel@jderose9.github.com_v24.zip unzip -o /tmp/dash-to-panel.zip -d ~/.local/share/gnome-shell/extensions/dash-to-panel@jderose9.github.com

Alt + F2

r

Enter

Dash to Panel Settings

The Gnome Shell Dash to Panel extension combines the Dash with the top panel into a single dock. This way you have running applications (and favorite/pinned applications), the tray, the system menu, and date / time indicator on a single panel.Don't confuse Dash to Panel with the somewhat similar Dash to Dock extension (from which the Ubuntu Dock was forked from).The extension comes with many features, including live window previews, panel intellihide, multi-monitor support, customizable appearance (including custom styles for the running application indicator), and more. There are also various minor, but useful features like launching applications pinned to the panel using the keyboard, add a Show Desktop button to the panel, isolate running apps by workspace or monitors, or dynamic panel transparency. It supports GNOME Shell 3.18 and newer., allowing users to place it on the left or right side of the monitor (previously you could only use it as a horizontal panel). This was a much requested feature, dating to the very early days of Dash to Panel, and is especially useful with ultra wide (and not only) monitors where the vertical real estate is quite important.Another important update with this Dash to Panel v24 release is, useful because extensions need to be reviewed before they are updated on extensions.gnome.org, and that can take quite a while in some cases. This option is not enabled by default - enable it from the Dash to PanelMore Dash to Panel v24 changes:In case you want to go back to using the default Ubuntu Dock, disable Dash to Panel using GNOME Tweaks; Ubuntu Dock may not show up immediately after doing this, in which case you can restart GNOME Shell (, then type, or logout/login).Those wanting to install the latest Dash to Panel v24 without having to wait for it to be published on extensions.gnome.org can download the latest release () from the extension GitHub releases tab , extract it, then copy the resulting folder to, and remove thefrom the folder name so that it's name isOr download and install Dash to Panel v24 using these 2 commands (requiresand):Once the extension is installed (either manually or using the command I mentioned), restart Gnome Shell if you're on Xorg (pressand type, then press thekey) or restart your session (logout/login) if you're on Wayland, and enable Dash to Dock using Gnome Tweaks app.To access the Dash to Dock settings you can right click the applications button and choose, or from GNOME Tweaks.For future releases you'll be able to update Dash to Panel directly from GitHub, using its new update from GitHub feature.