Play Your PlayStation 4 Games Remotely On Your Linux Desktop With Chiaki

Yes, connecting over the internet is possible if you forward the ports 9295 (TCP), 9296 (UDP) and 9297 (UDP). However for the registration I would recommend to do it over the local network since it only has to be done once.



Discovery and Wakeup would theoretically be possible through the internet too if you forward 987 (UDP), but I would highly recommend NOT to do this for now because the way Sony designed it makes trivial replay attacks possible.

right click -> Properties -> Permissions -> Allow executing file as program

PlayStation 4 has a feature called Remote Play that allows controlling (and playing games) remotely. Officially this feature only works on Windows or macOS, but thanks to Chiaki, you can use your Linux (and others) desktop to play games remotely on your PlayStation 4. Since the game is streamed to the computer, you don't need a high performance graphics card, but there is a bit of lag.While not an official Sony software, Chiaki doesn't require having a jailbroken PS4.Having its first release only a month ago, Chiaki already works very well, although there are still things that have yet to be implemented. You can already use it to play games on your PS4 from a remote Linux, Windows or macOS desktop, and it alsoThe application can be used to. The bitrate may be changed to any value you like, and the FPS can be set to a value of 60 or 30.(currently to trigger the PS4 DualShock controller touchpad button you must press T on your keyboard), rumble (vibration feedback), among others. It also lacks hardware-accelerated video decoding for now.. But that shouldn't be an issue since you should already have a DualShock controller if you own a PS4. But even if you don't, Chiakiby default, which supports most game controllers.It's also worth noting that while Chiaki should work over the Internet, and not just in the same local network, the Chiaki developer mentioned in a comment that you should register Chiaki with your PS4 while on the same local network (this only being required once), and then play over the Internet:To run the Chiaki AppImage binary on Linux you'll need to make it executable:(or similar; this depends on your file manager). Now double click the AppImage to run it. On some desktop environments it's not possible to double click to run it though, in which case you'll need to run it from a terminal, or see: Easily Run And Integrate AppImage Files With AppImageLauncher What you'll need to be able to stream and play games from your PS4 on your desktop computer:When you launch Chiaki while being on the same LAN as your PlayStation 4, the application should show your PS4 as discovered (but not registered):Double click the discovered PS4 in the Chiaki user interface, and a window will pop up, asking you to enter the PSN ID and PIN. The PSN ID (username) here means your Online ID, and not your PSN login. In case you don't know or remember (like me) your PSN Online ID, go to this link and login, click on the PSN Profile link in the sidebar and you'll find your Online ID there.To get the PIN than needs to be entered here you'll need to open your PlayStation 4 settings, scroll down to, clickand you'll see a pin code on the screen.After you enter your PSN Online ID and PIN, clickin Chiaki to finish the initial setup.You may also add a PS4 console manually, by clicking thebutton in the upper right-hand side corner of the Chiaki window, where you can enter the console IP address if Chiaki doesn't auto-detect it, or if you want to stream from a PS4 over the Internet (I only tried it over the same local network though).. In case the console is sleeping, you can right click it and click "Send Wakeup Packet" to wake up the console.via r/Linux (u/tausciam)