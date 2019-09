How To Disable GNOME's Overlay Scrollbars (Have The Scrollbars Permanently Visible)

Permanently visible scrollbar on GNOME 3.34

/etc/environment

GNOME/GTK applications use overlay scrollbars by default in order to maximize screen real estate. For most applications (there are some exceptions, like GNOME Terminal which has the scrollbar permanently visible), the scrollbars are hidden by default, being partially shown when the pointer is moved, and being completely visible only when placing the mouse near the scrollbar.Open Dconf Editor, navigate toand settoto have the scrollbars be permanently visible.You can achieve the same thing by using this command:You'll need to restart each GTK3 application that you had running to make it use permanently visible scrollbars. Or restart your session (logout/login).Want to undo this change and use the default GNOME/GTK scrollbar behavior? Use either Dconf Editor as already explained, but setto(or default), or use this command:Use it on an per-app basis like this (to launchin this example; make sure the application is not already running or else this won't work):To apply this for all application, and disable overlay scrollbars for GNOME on versions older than 3.34, add the following at the end of yourfile:Thanks to this tweak by dddevo on Reddit, overlay scrollbars are disabled for all GTK3 applications, even those started via D-Bus.Usingapplies this only for your user.