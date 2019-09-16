How To Disable GNOME's Overlay Scrollbars (Have The Scrollbars Permanently Visible)

This article explains how to disable GNOME's overlay scrollbars, so that the scrollbars are always visible.
GNOME/GTK applications use overlay scrollbars by default in order to maximize screen real estate. For most applications (there are some exceptions, like GNOME Terminal which has the scrollbar permanently visible), the scrollbars are hidden by default, being partially shown when the pointer is moved, and being completely visible only when placing the mouse near the scrollbar.
GNOME 3.34, released last Thursday, includes a new hidden option that makes it easy to always show the full scrollbars. Open Dconf Editor, navigate to
You can achieve the same thing by using this command:
You'll need to restart each GTK3 application that you had running to make it use permanently visible scrollbars. Or restart your session (logout/login).
Want to undo this change and use the default GNOME/GTK scrollbar behavior? Use either Dconf Editor as already explained, but set
To disable the overlay scrollbars on GNOME versions older than 3.34, and have permanently visible scrollbars, you can use the
Use it on an per-app basis like this (to launch
To apply this for all application, and disable overlay scrollbars for GNOME on versions older than 3.34, add the following at the end of your
Logout and relogin after saving this file to see the changes in action.
Thanks to this tweak by dddevo on Reddit, overlay scrollbars are disabled for all GTK3 applications, even those started via D-Bus.
Using
